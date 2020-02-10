The Obsolete Politics of James Carville

Given the well-documented reality of the situation, it would be useful to know from what source Carville obtained the information underpinning his belief that no one wants to “hear this shit.” When was the last time James Carville had the occasion to speak with someone outside of his circle of politically connected social elites? For all anyone knows, his idea of a “Regular Joe” could be an intern, the son of a connected donor from Connecticut, who drives him to the studio for his talking head appearances. Who knows, maybe his gardener or Uber Black drivers are unrelenting opponents of debt forgiveness. What seems more likely is that Carville simply attributes whatever he personally opposes to the will of the unwashed masses.

During his most recent rant, Carville went on to conjure all the bogeymen of “voters” that are actually the bogeymen of highly educated, affluent white liberals, with racial scaremongering about letting “criminals and terrorists vote from jail cells”; he characterized people who don’t buy his exhausted messaging as a bunch of kids on Twitter and posited a three-person list of “good candidates” that includes both Michael Bennet and Steve Bullock—who, after many months of campaigning, have somehow remained completely alien to the working-class Democratic voters of Carville’s imaginings.

Carville closes on the note that has defined liberal electoral politics for nearly three decades—an obsession with “swing voters” that always leads to the same conclusion: to win, move to the right. If you don’t win, keep moving further right until you do. It couldn’t be more 1994 if Jerry Seinfeld showed up in a turquoise Geo Tracker to say, “Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.” Rather than make a pitch to a massive population of disaffected nonvoters, obsess over peeling off the odd Republican whose mind could be, but almost certainly will not be, changed.

Carville is absolutely entitled to his opinion that Bernie Sanders is a bad presidential candidate; it could certainly be the case that leftist policy ideas are destined to not gain traction. But he should be forced to acknowledge that these are, in fact, his opinions about the political world that he wants to inhabit. Instead of, say, pitching deficit-hawkishness as a winning issue for the teeming masses, he should own the fact that that idea is only truly popular with elites who are salivating to take the knife to Social Security. Instead he ascribes these views to others and paints himself as just the messenger, bringing the real talk from Middle America. In this way, he excuses Democrats from the need to actually talk to millions of ordinary Americans and makes them seem like the true impediment to progress.