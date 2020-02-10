The Obsolete Politics of James Carville

This is endemic among liberals of the Clinton 1990s vintage, the insistence that their caricatured ideal of the working class cannot stomach the sort of change the left wing of the party prefers. A decade after Clinton’s second term ended, this idée fixe was trotted out to excuse liberals’ refusal to champion marriage equality (Barack Obama ran explicitly opposed to it, and Hillary Clinton famously was “a big fan of civil unions” until it was safe to flip). Sophisticated and urbane liberals like Obama and Clinton were allies to the LGBTQ community, of course! But as a matter of pragmatic politics, neither one could afford to risk alienating that guy in the hard hat, could they?

This is a Democratic politics that has persuaded itself never to try to persuade.

In other words, we sure would love to back gay marriage, but They won’t let us. Who are “They”? Well, they’re an avatar Democratic elites created and onto which they have unflaggingly projected their own bad politics. As for exercising opinion leadership and telling voters why Democrats believe in a given idea, that’s out of the question. Carvillian politics cannot go beyond analyzing the thin skein of polling and focus group data and then adopting whatever positions come out ahead. This is a Democratic politics that has persuaded itself never to try to persuade.

Now that the Sanders campaign (Warren, for whatever reason, largely escapes Carville’s ire) has gotten some traction with tuition and student debt forgiveness proposals, Carville has emerged from his coffin to simply assert from his own evidence and a couple readings of Hillbilly Elegy that, “people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this shit.” It’s worth pointing out that in 1971, the average annual cost of tuition, fees, room and board at a four-year public university was $1,410. This amounted to approximately 20.4 percent of a man’s annual median income; 58.6 percent of a woman’s. By 2016, similar college expenses had risen to $20,150 per year, working out to 51.8 percent of the median annual income for men, 80.9 percent for women.