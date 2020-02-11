The EU Says It Cares About Climate Change. Ireland Could Test That.

Announced to fanfare during the U.N. Climate Talks in Madrid last December, Europe’s Green Deal aims to render the bloc’s 27 member countries climate neutral by 2050, with a spate of new investment and decarbonization pushes in sectors from transit to farming. Reducing emissions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, will be central to the Commission’s broader agenda moving forward. “This is Europe’s man on the moon moment,” she announced, stating that the plan’s goal is “to reconcile the economy with our planet.”

Yet as David Adler and Yanis Varoufakis pointed out last week in The Guardian, the 1 trillion euros ($1.09 trillion) von der Leyen has pledged toward a wide-ranging green transition pales in comparison to the 4.2 trillion euros the commission spent bailing out the banks during the Great Recession, after which countries around Europe—including Ireland—enforced brutal austerity measures at Berlin’s behest. And even that lone green trillion, Adler and Varoufakis note, is premised largely on “mobilizing” private finance. Concrete allocations have been set at just 7.5 billion euros over seven years, compared to the 260 billion euros of annual funds the commission estimates will be needed to meet the Green Deal’s own goals. Much of the new financing, paltry as it is, is supposed to come from incentivizing private sector investment. Whether it’ll be the public or corporations who get a better Green Deal out of that setup remains to be seen.

Countries hoping to transition themselves off fossil fuels—smaller and indebted economies, in particular—could run up against the EU’s notoriously strict and complex array of fiscal rules, which bar member countries from running government deficits above 3 percent of gross domestic product. Spain—whose prime minister and Cabinet members campaigned on a Green New Deal—joined Portugal and Italy last year in supporting a proposal to amend EU law so as to create exceptions for green spending, which could further run afoul of the commission’s state aid laws. The measure got a chilly reception from commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who called the issue “divisive.” There’s been more recent talk of trying to change EU rules in the coming year, but for now states risk backlash from the commission should they implement ambitious green spending and social programs. France, Italy, and Spain, for instance, have all come under fire in the past few months for stepping out of line, having been scolded in a commission report for “fiscal expansion” out of step with its Stability and Growth Pact. As Greece learned the hard way, austerity economics and climate policy are at loggerheads: Forced to implement harsh cuts, Syriza—the left-wing coalition party in power from 2015 to 2019—opened up the Ionian Sea to oil drilling by multinational corporations during its last year in office.