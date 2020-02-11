The EU Says It Cares About Climate Change. Ireland Could Test That.

Ireland’s left-leaning nationalist party Sinn Féin won a historic upset this past weekend, taking the highest vote share in the country’s general election and effectively breaking a century of centrist and right-wing two-party rule by Fine Gael and Fianna Fái. The race was dominated by issues of dwindling public investment, healthcare and housing. But as the dust settles, Sinn Féin’s climate platform will be one to watch, particularly given Ireland’s ranking as the worst-performing country in the European Union on climate. Sinn Féin’s platform—emphasizing climate justice and a so-called just transition, avoiding massive job loss—promises more aggressive emissions-curbing policies than much of the Democratic field stateside, including a ban on fracking and new fossil fuel infrastructure, an end to peat and coal power within five years and divesting public agencies and pension funds from fossil fuels.

Whether any of that happens depends first on what shape Ireland’s governing coalition ends up taking. Should that coalition try to curb the island’s emissions aggressively, it could face a challenge similar to that faced by the continent’s other left-leaning governments: an EU that’s ostensibly committed to cutting carbon, but just as if not more committed to its fiscal rulebook.

Announced to fanfare during the UN Climate Talks in Madrid last December, Europe’s Green Deal aims to render the bloc’s 27 member countries climate neutral by 2050 with a spate of new investment and decarbonization pushes in sectors from transit to farming. Reducing emissions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, will be central to the Commission’s broader agenda moving forward. “This is Europe’s man on the moon moment,” she announced, stating that the plan’s goal is “to reconcile the economy with our planet.”

Yet as David Adler and Yanis Varoufakis pointed out last week in The Guardian, the €1 trillion Von Der Leyen has pledged toward a wide-ranging green transition pales in comparison to the €4.2 trillion the commission spent bailing out the banks during the Great Recession, after which countries around Europe—including Ireland—enforced brutal austerity measures at Berlin’s behest. And even that lone green trillion, Adler and Varoufakis note, is premised largely on “mobilizing” private finance. Concrete allocations have been set at just €7.5 billion over seven years, compared to the €260 billion of annual funds the commission estimates will be needed to meet the Green Deal’s own goals. Much of the new financing, paltry as it is, is supposed to come from incentivizing private sector investment. Whether it’ll be the public or corporations who get a better Green Deal out of that set-up remains to be seen.