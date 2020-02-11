What New Hampshire Voters Are Watching

The ads that aired during the commercial breaks were more revealing. A case can be made that nobody in America profits more from politics than WMUR. Steve Forbes spent so much money buying up airtime on the station in 1996 that WMUR’s headquarters, built a few years later, is fondly known as “the house Steve Forbes built.” This year, several candidates could afford to run 30-second spots. While I watched WMUR on Monday night, I saw three TV ads from Tulsi Gabbard, who seems like a virtual reality candidate, disdaining almost any personal campaigning. Andrew Yang, another fringe candidate who must face the blunt message from the math if he does not perform better in New Hampshire than he did in Iowa, ran two commercials.

The two Bernie Sanders spots I saw cleaved to tried and true talking points: “My opponents will tell you that their campaign contributions from the wealthy and the powerful don’t have any impact.” Likewise, twin upbeat Buttigieg spots were all waving flags and generational inspiration.

I only saw a single ad from Elizabeth Warren—who, contrary to most prior expectations (including my own), has become the forgotten woman in this New Hampshire campaign. In it, someone who voted for Bernie Sanders in 2016, as well as a Hillary Clinton backer and a former Republican, talked about how Warren “could beat Donald Trump.” Democrats, they said, “should have the courage to unite behind the best candidate.” (Unless a candidate is plunging in the polls, it normally does not take courage to unite around him or her.)

I did not see any ads from either the Biden or the Klobuchar campaigns—obviously, they have been advertising, but they don’t have the resources to compete with some of the better funded candidates, like Sanders and Buttigieg (though I did see one forgettable spot boosting the former vice president’s experience from a super PAC backing Biden’s campaign). Later, when WMUR turned its attention to Klobuchar, it highlighted her momentum in a news segment about one of her rallies. At the Exeter town hall, more than 500 voters had filled the room. Other would-be supporters were watching the video in an overflow space on the next floor. When the Democrats in the overflow room heard something they liked, they stomped on the floor in pleasure so they could be heard below. Watching that segment on WMUR could convince voters that Klobuchar is a potential winner.