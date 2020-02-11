What New Hampshire Voters Are Watching

Each got an emblematic sound bite. Sanders said, “My friend Mr. Buttigieg and my friend Joe Biden, they have dozens and dozens of billionaires contributing to their campaigns.” (Buttigieg must not be that much of a friend if Sanders doesn’t even use his first name.)

And Buttigieg got to play the generational card. After running footage of a long, snaking line of voters waiting to get into one of his upcoming rallies on Monday, WMUR showed the former mayor saying, “We will be working together in a way that makes us proud. I don’t believe that because I am young ... I believe that as a matter of experience, having seen in a war zone what Americans can do to work together.”

WMUR had also opened its studios to the candidates, offering each of them one minute to make their final pitches to voters. For the most part, their brief speeches, which were broadcast on WMUR on Monday night, were predictable, although Biden tried a defensive twist: “My colleagues tell me that maybe I’ve been around too long. Let me tell you something. The fact is that my experience has brought me a lot of serious wisdom.... We’re going to have to unify the country, reach across the aisle. I believe I’m best equipped to do that.”