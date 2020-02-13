To Dream of a Jewish President

Part I: Peshat—THE SURFACE

Bernie Sanders acknowledges, in his four books, that he tends to be repetitive. In his first autobiography, Outsider in the House, published in 1997, seven years after his election to the House of Representatives, he writes that his political opponents in Vermont “accuse me of being boring, hammering away at the same themes. They’re probably right.” In the preface to The Speech, a book-length transcription of an eight-and-a-half hour speech he gave before Congress to protest Barack Obama’s extension of Bush-era tax cuts to corporations, he notes, “Let me also warn the good readers of this book that it contains some repetition. That is not an accident.” By 2018, with the publication of Where We Go From Here: Two Years in the Resistance, Sanders ceases to inform his audience that he intends to be repetitive and simply is repetitive—it is a campaign hardback soft on stirring prose and heavy on the viewer statistics of Bernie Sanders’s livestreams.

His speech is pure Brooklyn, his arms jerkily underscore the staccato of his rage.

Nonetheless, the themes of Where We Go From Here echo those of Outsider in the House—and, more broadly, of Sanders’s entire political career. The principal arguments in his latest book forcefully—and yes, repetitively—bring up the same points he raised in his 1997 memoir. “It has never made sense to me, then or now, that a tiny clique of people should have incredible wealth and power while most people have none,” he wrote 23 years ago. This is his refrain, spoken loud enough and often enough to break through the grim miasma of American national politics at last, starting in the 2016 Democratic primaries. Smashing this imbalance of power by means of governmental intervention, and in the interests of what he calls the “simple idea of justice,” has served as the linchpin of Sanders’s rise to national prominence; the consequences of such a dismantling, and the complexities of how to go about it, have in turn made him a deeply polarizing figure.

His penchant for repeating his narrative for the country only amplifies his silence about other stories he could tell. He is typically chary in supplying details about his upbringing. Even in his initial memoir, he offers more about the byzantine machinations of small-town Vermont politics than any hint of a bildungsroman. What insight he offers into his formation as a man is usually tossed into an aside—he takes a grand total of three paragraphs to describe his involvement in “radical politics at the University of Chicago” in the 1960s. Eugene V. Debs, the fiery labor organizer and perennial socialist presidential candidate, is mentioned more often than Sanders’s wife. The word “Jewish” is mentioned only once—in the context of his parents voting Democratic “like virtually every other family in our Jewish neighborhood,” but being “basically nonpolitical.” His father is described as a paint salesman, an immigrant, a put-upon breadwinner contending with scarcity as best he can; that he fled Poland’s pogroms across a whole sea to Brooklyn is not mentioned at all.

By 2016’s campaign memoir, Our Revolution, Sanders’s Jewishness merited two full paragraphs, including a mention of the Holocaust. But throughout his political career, very much including his years in the national spotlight, the candidate has willfully turned attention away from personal narrative and by extension the political nostrum that the candidate himself is a product to be sold, manufactured at the moment of his birth. This was illustrated almost comically by a 2019 Yahoo! News segment in which reporter Hunter Walker presented Sanders with the immigration records of his own family—the 1921 passenger manifest of the ship his father took to America; his maternal grandmother’s naturalization petition—and Sanders reacted with a jerk of the head, a “Wow.” It seemed like the first time he had seen the documents; research into his genealogy, in absence of any such inquiry mounted by the candidate himself, had been outsourced to the press.