The Media’s Lousy Election Analysis Is Damaging Political Discourse

There is no precedent for an underdog candidate going from a fifth-place finish in Iowa to scrapping for the lead in New Hampshire to suddenly being taken as a serious contender for the nomination. But that’s what Klobuchar did after winning 24 percent of the late deciders in New Hampshire, second only to Buttigieg’s 29 percent among the same group, according to exit polls.

If I squint, I can see a bit of a parallel to Gary Hart in 1984. He used a surprising second-place finish in Iowa to vault over former vice president Walter Mondale in the New Hampshire primary. Heading into the Super Tuesday states that year, Hart had no organization or advance team, so he held monster rallies in empty hangars at airports as he flew from media market to media market. He eventually came close to wresting the nomination from Mondale.

Pundits have long taken it as an article of faith that Buttigieg (who, like Klobuchar, seems to be surging) has no discernible black support in South Carolina and elsewhere, based on endorsements and polls. And they have relied on numerous clichés to explain it: that African American voters are homophobic or that they have been turned off by Buttigieg’s decidedly mixed record on racial issues within the South Bend police force. Such explanations are far too glib. Now, having demonstrated that he is in the race for the long haul, the 38-year-old former Indiana mayor has a chance to hit the reset button.

Biden’s meltdown (the worst presidential race performance by a former vice president in modern history, the hapless Dan Quayle aside) is a sad coda to the public career of an honorable man. One number from New Hampshire symbolizes Biden’s fate: Manchester, the largest city in the state, is filled with old-time Democrats who should have gravitated to Biden’s “I’m-Joe-from-Scranton” lunch-bucket appeal. Instead, Biden won less than 10 percent of the vote in Manchester, close to his paltry statewide total.