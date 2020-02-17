The Wet’suwet’en Take Another Anti-Pipeline Struggle Mainstream

WARNING: This video contains graphic images of an armed threat on the lives of land defenders Denzel Sutherland-Wilson (Gitxsan) and Anne Spice (Tlingit). It may be traumatic for many to see. But we feel strongly that it should be available to witness. #WetsuwetenStrong pic.twitter.com/SDu6GDHpn6 — Gidimt’en Checkpoint (@Gidimten) February 13, 2020

From the outset, it looked as though this would be an uneven fight between the resisting Wet’suwet’en and the combined economic, political, and militaristic forces of the state and its allies in the energy industry. But over the past week, other First Nation governments began to release statements in support of the Wet’suwet’en. College students organized walkouts. Bridges were blocked, ports were stalled, and railroad tracks were blockaded. The Wet’suwet’en encampments had become a flashpoint in a larger struggle for Indigenous sovereignty—and against a warming planet.

Supporters of the pipeline project, including John Horgan, the premier of British Columbia, have built a campaign around the “rule of law,” a reference to the largely de facto legislation and environmental and cultural reviews drawn up to legalize pipeline projects. But the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their allies have rejected this framing: The camps are a form of protest, but the Wet’suwet’en presence on the land is not. The pipeline is the intrusion—not the other way around.



They have also responded with physical resistance: Mohawk citizens have formed blockades of the major railway systems that have rippled across the country, holding up both passenger and freight trains, halting economic exports and leisurely travelers. A coalition of allies across British Columbia are placing their bodies in front of Ministry buildings in Victoria, standing against the hollow talk of reconciliation from Canadian politicians.