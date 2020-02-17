The Wet’suwet’en Take Another Anti-Pipeline Struggle Mainstream

Last week, Via Rail, one of Canada’s major train operators, canceled most rides across Canada after Canadian National Rail, the company that owns most of the tracks Via’s trains run on, shut down its eastern network. The rail lines had become a target of protests against the TC Energy-backed Coastal GasLink Pipeline, a 416-mile natural gas project that cuts through the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en Nation.

While the pipeline has the backing of 20 elected First Nations councils, including Wet’suwet’en municipal leadership, the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs—the stewards of the land who say they have final title rights—have not given their consent to the project. In January, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) conducted a raid to break up the encampments the Wet’suwet’en had set up to block pipeline workers from the land. And last week, law enforcement conducted more raids, making 28 arrests over a five day period. Beneath the roar of their helicopter’s blades, dressed in tactical assault gear with loaded rifles, the RCMP aimed their weapons at peaceful First Nations land defenders.



WARNING: This video contains graphic images of an armed threat on the lives of land defenders Denzel Sutherland-Wilson (Gitxsan) and Anne Spice (Tlingit). It may be traumatic for many to see. But we feel strongly that it should be available to witness. #WetsuwetenStrong pic.twitter.com/SDu6GDHpn6 — Gidimt’en Checkpoint (@Gidimten) February 13, 2020

From the outset, it looked as though this would be an uneven fight between the resisting Wet’suwet’en and the combined economic, political, and militaristic forces of the state and its allies in the energy industry. But over the past week, other First Nation governments began to release statements in support of the Wet’suwet’en. College students organized walkouts. Bridges were blocked, ports were stalled, and railroad tracks were blockaded. The Wet’suwet’en encampments had become a flashpoint in a larger struggle for Indigenous sovereignty—and against a warming planet.

Supporters of the pipeline project, including John Horgan, the premier of British Columbia, have built a campaign around the “rule of law,” a reference to the largely de facto legislation and environmental and cultural reviews drawn up to legalize pipeline projects. But the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their allies have rejected this framing: The camps are a form of protest, but the Wet’suwet’en presence on the land is not. The pipeline is the intrusion—not the other way around.

