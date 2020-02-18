Michael Bloomberg Puts Democrats in Moral Peril

Is that something you have talked to him about? I have talked to Mike about a lot of issues, but what is your question about it? Well, it seems like something that people who support him would be concerned about. And I was curious if you had spoken to him about it, or had some thoughts about it. I am certainly aware of a lot of allegations, including some we have talked about, and also aware that they don’t directly impact my thoughts that Mike is going to be a good President. They don’t? O.K., so that’s your answer? [No answer.]

This is a line of questioning that ought to await any of the Democrats backing Bloomberg now, given the effort many in the party have devoted to calling out and fighting sexism in the Trump era. The tally of figures whom Bloomberg has bought into silence might surprise. The Times’ piece on Bloomberg’s giving recounts an incident from late 2018. At the time, members of the women’s group Emily’s List, then demonstrating and organizing against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, were debating disinviting Bloomberg from a New York fundraiser over critical remarks he’d recently made about the #MeToo movement and the allegations against disgraced anchor Charlie Rose. “You know, is it true?” he’d asked. “You look at people that say it is, but we have a system where you have—presumption of innocence is the basis of it.” Ultimately, the Times reported, “the group concluded it could not risk alienating Mr. Bloomberg,” given his financial support for Democratic candidates. That support, it should be said, has also been extended to Republicans—over $17 million of Bloomberg’s political donations since 2012 have gone to GOP candidates.

Each new revelation of Bloomberg’s checkered past has been met with a round of angry denunciations online.

Each new revelation of Bloomberg’s checkered past has been met with a round of angry denunciations online. Bernie Sanders’s supporters have been particularly vocal, no doubt because they anticipate the possibility that Sanders might secure a plurality of delegates but end up in a showdown with Bloomberg at the convention. Their outrage, as expressed in aggressive tweets, was compiled into a video released by the Bloomberg campaign on Monday. “We need to unite to defeat Trump in November,” his campaign’s account tweeted. “This type of ‘energy’ is not going to get us there.”

The deflection here—the effort to shift attention from the matters making Bloomberg’s critics angry to the critics themselves—is unlikely to work for two reasons. The first is that little that has been tweeted in criticism of Bloomberg has been as crude or untoward as Bloomberg allegedly telling an employee to kill her unborn child. The second is that the body of Democrats who are irate about his campaign and who would react to his nomination with extraordinary hostility is much broader than the cadre of “Bernie Bros” that the other Democratic campaigns and the press have long criticized.