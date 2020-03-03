Pictures began circulating online of people improvising face masks out of fruit rinds and cardboard—even plastic bags—as stores ran out of real masks. Inspired—and conscious of my own dwindling supply—I dealt with my anxiety by shooting self-portraits, trying a few of the ideas myself. You can’t just stop by the pharmacy for more masks these days: The government has started controlling the sale of masks, requiring IDs through the special online-purchase form. Since I don’t have a Chinese ID, that’s not an option for me, and the store I bought my one package from doesn’t sell masks anymore.





Asking around on WeChat, I heard many different stories of the quarantine and informal isolation measures imposed in Zhengzhou, which seemed to vary from apartment complex to apartment complex. One friend told me residents in her community were allowed to leave only twice a week with special passes. A man in a chat room said a friend of his had been quarantined after a taxi ride—officials said someone who had tested positive for the virus had ridden in the same cab, and all passengers who used this particular taxi service were subject to quarantine.

After four weeks of people’s movements being restricted by security at their residential complexes, Zhengzhou has started to come to life again. People have returned to the streets, and restaurants and cafés are opening again for delivery and takeout. People say normal life will resume soon.

What struck me most at the height of the quarantine was the uncertainty—the swirling of rumors. I wish people were more thoughtful in these situations, rather than spreading unverified information. The isolation of the quarantine measures, along with rising infection numbers, create constant anxiety. It’s a small step from that anxiety to mass madness.

Scenes from my walks