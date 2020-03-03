Rumors started early and spread online. I began to receive anxious messages from my friends back in Russia, asking how I was doing. Someone said she had heard that the Chinese government was burning bodies to hide the real number of fatalities. Another friend of mine suggested that I shouldn’t eat bananas because they could spread the virus—a myth. Chinese friends recommended that I stay at home.

I had decided early in the outbreak to stop using public transport for a while. But sometimes I went for walks. It was rare to encounter other people. Those who were out kept their masks on even in empty streets. At times, the walks were pleasant: It is almost impossible to see an empty China, under normal conditions. But it was frightening and anxiety-inducing to see any city in such an eerie state.

Living in Zhengzhou without a government ID, and wary of being asked by officials to produce my documents, it was hard to get a sense of what was going on. I received a message from one Chinese girl I know who informed me that the people of Zhengzhou were forbidden to leave their houses and that there were many policemen on the streets. Volunteer containment workers with red armbands appeared in our apartment complex, and the complex’s security staff began to check documents at the entrance.