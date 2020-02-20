The False Prophets of the Childcare Revolution

As things stand, business leaders get to have it both ways: They are hailed as early childhood champions for saying the right things without actually having to make any sacrifices (if paying for a program that basically pays for itself can be considered a sacrifice). Too often, we laud CEOs just because they provide donations to early childhood nonprofits or co-author an op-ed, without reckoning with how minor those contributions are relative to their wealth or how the company’s other actions may be harming families. For instance, last year Arkansas sliced its corporate tax rates, which one local children’s advocacy group estimates will cost the state nearly $40 million a year while overwhelmingly benefiting the wealthiest companies. A true early childhood business champion might propose that money be better used to stabilize early care in a state where one in three children live in a childcare desert.

This is not dissimilar to how Ivanka Trump positions herself as a champion for working families—and even held a White House summit last December on childcare and paid family leave—despite her father’s huge social service cuts and tax policies (which she has also been happy to champion). The naked hypocrisy of the summit, hosted by an administration that has overseen a massive separation of migrant children from their families, inspired nearly 100 child and family advocacy organizations to sign a letter of protest, writing that “we reject the administration’s callous track record on family policy, which has been nothing less than devastating for children and families.”

This kind of doublespeak is a nationwide problem: There are vanishingly few examples of any states or communities seeking corporate tax increases to fund early childhood services. The closest instance is a proposal currently on the table in New York to increase the payroll tax (and bar companies from passing the cost on to their employees) in order to fund New York City’s childcare initiative for infants and toddlers. The proposal faces an uphill battle, not least because, as the New York Post reported last September, “the city’s top business group threw cold water on the idea.”