The Modern World Disappoints Ross Douthat

Douthat is dutiful throughout in noting objections and counterexamples—on any given page, one can find him admitting that “It’s not clear exactly,” “But then again,” and “But this pattern does not always hold”—but in the end he goes back to agreeing with himself that the past few decades have followed a “general decelerative pattern,” whose symptoms have appeared in every segment of society. Douthat hesitates to identify the principal cause of this decadence, though, perhaps in order to avoid committing to a stance that would alienate any faction of his readers: There is room here for both the enemies of cultural Marxism and those who see a specter haunting Europe, to say nothing of those who believe, as Douthat seems to, in something like a Hegelian spirit of the age. It doesn’t matter whether economic change begets spiritual change or spiritual change begets cultural change: The point is that at some point everything changed, and now it is more or less not changing.

The further Douthat stretches this overall something-is-rotten thesis, though, the weaker it becomes in its particulars. We can concede that the “decelerative pattern” might be to blame for the West’s faltering economic growth and its declining birth rate, but he then asks us to believe that the same pattern caused America’s ongoing political gridlock, having rendered our politicians unable to create “reasonably durable governing coalitions” that can pass impactful legislation. Obamacare’s patchwork set of amendments and shambolic rollout represent a “best-case scenario” for productive domestic policy, while military intervention and withdrawal are somehow equally ineffective. Where did this era of “political sclerosis” come from? We don’t need to have an answer to that, so long as we assume from the outset that we are in such an era: Once we do that, says Douthat, “we don’t have to actually choose between these varying explanations ... we can accept versions of them all”—except, apparently, any explanation that mentions gerrymandering, voter suppression, or the right’s ongoing campaign to seize the judiciary.

By the time Douthat gets around to popular culture, one starts to feel each blow before it lands. Our buildings are timid, our fashion is drab, our literature is weak, and then there are the dreaded remakes: Between the World and Me is a remake of The Fire Next Time, Lady Gaga is a remake of Madonna, and Star Wars is a remake of Star Wars. This attempt to smother us in examples ends up backfiring, though, and draws our attention to all the recent works of art Douthat does not mention: I found myself wondering what he thought of the apocalyptic film First Reformed, for instance, or Fleabag’s “Hot Priest,” for that matter. The claim that old art is better is available to any teen boy who likes Led Zeppelin but hates Lil Wayne; when presented to us in an account of societal decay, it is more likely than not to remind us that claims of stagnancy are themselves stagnant across history, from Ecclesiastes’s cosmic shrug to my own great-grandmother’s perennial lament that the family knish was better the last time we made it.