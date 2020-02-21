The Modern World Disappoints Ross Douthat

That the world is a mess is a proposition with which the left and the right can both agree. Conservatives look around and see a heathen culture degraded by “cultural Marxism” and the tyranny of social justice; leftists, on the other hand, see a society brought to the brink of collapse by capitalism, patriarchy, and corporate greed. There is no shortage of explanations for why and when this downward slide began: It could have been the radical 1960s that kicked it off, or maybe the triumph of neoliberalism, or Roe or Reagan or Nafta or the internet. In any case, it is bad, and everyone but Steven Pinker seems to agree about that by now.

THE DECADENT SOCIETY: HOW WE BECAME THE VICTIMS OF OUR OWN SUCCESS by Ross Douthat Avid Reader Press (Simon & Schuster), 272 pp., $27.00

The latest and widest-ranging account of this roughly 40-year decline comes from 40-year-old Ross Douthat, a columnist at The New York Times who in 2009 became the youngest opinion columnist in the paper’s history. Douthat has long been something of a black sheep in the Gray Lady’s editorial barn, distinguished from his colleagues not only by his interest in topics such as Catholic theology and the ethics of masturbation but also by his ability to generate readable prose and engage in critical thinking. It’s tempting to call his worldview “conservative” but more accurate to say it tends toward the starboard flank of the good ship Idiosyncrasy: The best Douthat columns stake out political positions that align with no particular voting bloc and wage philosophical battles whose relevance to the average reader is not immediately clear. He often sounds more like Boethius or Burke than he does like Bill Kristol, but he always sounds like himself. What other columnist, for example, could be expected to log on to Twitter and declare that “The Reformation is how you got Trump”?

In his new book, The Decadent Society: How We Became Victims of Our Own Success, Douthat takes an approach by turns sententious and statistical to argue that Western society has run out of gas. (Two of his previous books were calls for reform in the Republican Party and the modern church, but as neither institution seems to have improved as a result, he has moved on to society as a whole.) Regardless of your political persuasion, the broad strokes of his argument will be familiar, which is the point: The global economy is anemic, our domestic birth rates have plummeted, no one invents anything useful anymore, and Disney is doing too many remakes. It’s unclear what exactly happened or when, but between 1960 and 1980, all the material and immaterial gears in the developed world came to a grinding halt, and it’s unclear how long we have before the whole thing clanks apart.

In making this argument, Douthat draws on political thinkers from both the left and the right, adding a pinch of Piketty here and a flask of Fukuyama there to make a kind of pessimist’s stone soup. Having started with a standard account of how neoliberal policies have strangled the American economy, he fans out across the political spectrum, worrying on one page that corporate concentration has stifled the “gee-whiz spirit” of future Thomas Edisons and on the next that declining birth rates will further fray an already weakened middle class. He seldom engages in depth with any political thinker except to note that the thinker diagnosed a society in decline: The epigraph is Marxist intellectual Antonio Gramsci’s oft-quoted adage that “the old is dying and the new has yet to be born,” but by the second chapter, Douthat is asking us whether “the under-assimilated, half-radicalized inhabitants” of the Paris slums “are really the workers that [France] needs,” a sentiment of which one doubts Gramsci would approve.