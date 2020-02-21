Trump’s Ego Is Causing a National Security Nightmare

Trump, however, apparently had little idea what he was authorizing. When the Times reported last year that Cyber Command had placed “implants”—software code that can be used for surveillance or attack—deep inside the Russian electrical grid, Trump exploded and accused the Times of a “virtual act of treason.” Even Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was confused by Trump’s reaction. “I am not sure how we should interpret that,” Putin said.

Trump has continued to wreak havoc on the government and the country in his quixotic quest to prove that Russia didn’t help elect him.

Trump has continued to wreak havoc on the government and the country in his quixotic quest to prove that Russia didn’t help elect him. It’s what led Trump to ask Ukraine’s newly elected president in a July 25 phone call to “do us a favor” and investigate an unhinged conspiracy theory that the Democratic National Committee’s computer server somehow wound up in Ukraine, a theory his own staff had debunked for him. Following the Senate’s acquittal of him, the newly empowered president clashed with his attorney general over the Justice Department’s handling of Roger Stone, who was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison for lying and obstructing Congress’ Russia inquiry to protect Trump. Trump remains convinced that his enemies in the “deep state” are out to get him, and may have fresh fuel once federal prosecutor John Durham, completes his investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe of Russian election interference, which is said to be focusing on former CIA Director John Brennan, a fierce critic of the president.

Administration officials are thus treading lightly. On Wednesday, the same day that Trump announced his replacement, Maguire co-published an op-ed in USA Today with Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray, among others. It is the softened version of the conclusions shared by Congress by Shelby Pierson, who served under Maguire as the intelligence community’s top election security official.. “We have yet to identify any activity designed to prevent voting or change votes,” they wrote. “However, we remain watchful of any malicious activities from cybercriminals and from foreign actors like Russia, China and Iran.” That may seem at odds with what Pierson told Congress about Russian interference, but it’s the tried-and-tested position Trump aides know won’t upset the boss.

The op-ed concludes, “Americans can rest assured that our agencies’ efforts to defend our republic are unwavering, and we will work diligently to secure our elections, both in 2020 and beyond.” Is that a subtle plea to the president to ease his pressure campaign against Barr and the Justice Department? Or is it a hint to the public that they will persist in spite of Trump? The fact that we are left wondering is itself evidence of the depth of the problem.