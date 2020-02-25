The Still Incomplete Case Against Harvey Weinstein

After hearing the three women’s testimony, the jury was asked to rule on the charges against Weinstein involving Haley (a criminal sex act in the first degree) and Mann (rape in the first and third degrees). If it found Weinstein guilty of either first-degree charge in their cases, and it found him guilty of either a first-degree criminal sex act or a rape in the first-degree charge against Weinstein involving Sciorra, then the charges against Weinstein would be upped to predatory sexual assault, which could mean a life sentence. In the end, the jury decided that Weinstein was guilty of a first-degree criminal sex act, of Haley, and third-degree rape, of Mann. He was acquitted of predatory sexual assault, the “more serious charges,” as The New York Times described them.

A criminal case like this, in the end, is not about what Weinstein did but what the state says he did. And as in any rape case, prosecutors assembled it from the charges they believed they could prove and which women they thought would be most “believable.”

If anything like justice was done in Room 1530 of New York State Supreme Court, it was constrained by those same terms. And this is why it was so jarring to hear Cy Vance, the Manhattan district attorney who had previously declined to prosecute Weinstein, celebrate the verdict as “the new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in America.” What is he promising survivors, then? While Vance may see shifting ground, it’s reasonable for survivors of sexual violence to take a more skeptical view of a case that remains so incomplete.