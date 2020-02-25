The Still Incomplete Case Against Harvey Weinstein

While more than 90 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, the Manhattan trial that concluded on Monday concerned his conduct with three women: Miriam Haley, Jessica Mann, and Annabella Sciorra. Even as media narratives of the trial painted it as answering a simple, stark question about the producer’s guilt or innocence, the actual task handed to the jury resembled an algebra problem more than a call for judgment.

Weinstein faced five charges in total—first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree rape, third-degree rape, and two separate counts of predatory sexual assault. But as CNN noted in its analysis, “Several of those charges are either/or counts, or what’s known as ‘alternative’ charges.” Because of this, Weinstein could “only be convicted of, at most, two charges—one based on Mann’s allegations and one based on Haley’s.”

After hearing the three women’s testimony, the jury was asked to rule on the charges against Weinstein involving Haley (a criminal sex act in the first degree) and Mann (rape in the first and third degrees). If they found Weinstein guilty of either first-degree charge in their cases, and they found him guilty of either a first-degree criminal sex act or a rape in the first-degree charge against Weinstein involving Sciorra, then the charges against Weinstein would be upped to predatory sexual assault, which could mean a life sentence. In the end, the jury decided that Weinstein was guilty of a first-degree criminal sex act, of Haley, and third-degree rape, of Mann. He was acquitted of predatory sexual assault, the “more serious charges,” as The New York Times described them.

A criminal case like this, in the end, is not about what Weinstein did but what the state says he did. And as in any rape case, prosecutors assembled it from the charges they believed they could prove and which women they thought would be most “believable.”