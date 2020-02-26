The Selling of the Democratic Primary

Few of the candidates were as explicit as Bloomberg announcing that China’s “stealing of intellectual property” was a priority his administration would address, in terms of orienting their message solely to the oligarchy. Nevertheless, it did seem like the makeup of the audience allowed most of the moderate candidates, and the moderators, to have the entire debate carried out on the terms they preferred: with an unquestioned assumption that things are mostly fine, which is an odd message for anyone looking to unseat an incumbent.

But packing your audience with wealthy donors and giving your nominating contest over to TV news producers will, at least, provide unintentionally revealing moments. CBS’s official rush transcript of the debate gives us this explanation of how Democrats won a majority in the House:

BLOOMBERG: Let’s just go on the record. They talk about 40 Democrats; 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect. All of the new Democrats that came in and put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president… (CHEERING AND APPLAUSE) BLOOMBERG: … I—I got them.

But what everyone watching in the audience heard, along with the people at home, was the former New York City mayor’s clear first instinct to say, “I bought them.” And indeed, he believes he did this very thing. That is Bloomberg’s theory of politics: Men buy the outcomes they desire, just as his campaign may have purchased the audience it needed. The next stage of this primary season, including South Carolina’s weekend election, will either prove him right or wrong.