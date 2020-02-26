Mike Bloomberg’s Identity Politics

Before launching his presidential bid, Bloomberg used his wealth to sanitize this record, and it worked. He was welcomed at elite conferences about “ideas” and “innovation,” became chummy with the mayors whose cities and pet projects he helped fund, and made himself—out of a long history of sexism and racism—into something marketable. A boss. He was, as my former colleague Megan Greenwell wrote of this particular type, one of the people who “genuinely believe that they are rich because they are smart and that they are smart because they are rich, and that anyone less rich is by definition less smart.”

This was also Donald Trump’s schtick, which he rode from a crap show on NBC to the White House. Bloomberg is now hoping to do the same. There may be a slight difference in style, but the fundamentals are largely identical. And Bloomberg’s policies and the framing he has chosen to sell them with—that of wealthy white identity politics combined with his repetitive Never-Trump message—has, for this brief moment, worked again. He’s rapidly climbed in the polls, chewing away at the remaining electoral space Joe Biden currently clings to. He is able to do this, like any maligned boss, because he has the money to do so—but also because people like him designed the system to tilt in their direction.

It’s not just about his money, though—it’s also very much about his message. Bloomberg, in running out his costly wall-to-wall ad campaign, has attempted to sell his candidacy as a change from that of Trump. A return to normalcy. And he’s not entirely wrong. A Bloomberg presidency would be a return to American politics in which the upper crust of the white and financially secure could turn off their TVs and not have to worry about a commander in chief stumbling through sentences or constantly updating the world via social media about the latest Fox & Friends segment.

