Mike Bloomberg’s Identity Politics

Mike Bloomberg is a boss, and he’s got the hat to prove it. Ahead of the South Carolina primary, which he will not be on the ballot for, and the ensuing Super Tuesday elections, which he will, Bloomberg has made his brand clear for voters: a rich man who gets shit done. (He is also not a socialist, according to the hat.)

The former mayor of New York City, rich even by billionaire standards, occasionally donate slivers of his inconceivably massive pile of money to decent politicians and causes. But his actual legacy is that of a politician and business owner who knows how to use his wealth to manipulate power and muddle media reporting. It’s stop and frisk and sweeping Muslim surveillance. It’s “kill it,” and an untold number of non-disclosure agreements that insulate him from the consequences of his actions.

Before launching his presidential bid, Bloomberg used his wealth to sanitize this record, and it worked. He was welcomed at elite conferences about “ideas” and “innovation,” became chummy with the mayors whose cities and pet projects he helped fund, and made himself—out of a long history of sexism and racism—into something marketable. A boss. He was, as my former colleague Megan Greenwell wrote of this particular type, one of the people who “genuinely believe that they are rich because they are smart and that they are smart because they are rich, and that anyone less rich is by definition less smart.”

This was also Donald Trump’s schtick, which he rode from a crap show on NBC to the White House. Bloomberg is now hoping to do the same. There may be a slight difference in style, but the fundamentals are largely identical. And Bloomberg’s policies and the framing he has chosen to sell them with—that of wealthy white identity politics combined with his repetitive Never-Trump message—has, for this brief moment, worked again. He’s rapidly climbed in the polls, chewing away at the remaining electoral space Joe Biden currently clings to. He is able to do this, like any maligned boss, because he has the money to do so—but also because people like him designed the system to tilt in their direction.