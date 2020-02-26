Why Warren Is Out for Bloomberg’s Blood

Among the many ways the pundit class has sought to understand the Democratic primary field, from its early overpopulated days to the winnowed group of contenders we have now, the most durable involves the concept of “lanes.” Bernie Sanders, who will go into the South Carolina primary hoping to maintain his position as the front-runner, is said to occupy the “progressive” lane; the majority of his opponents reside in a corresponding “centrist” or “establishment” lane. One of the theories for why Sanders is winning is that the many candidates occupying the “moderate” lane—Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg—are cannibalizing the available moderate vote. This notion happens to be a nifty analogue to the 2016 Republican primary, in which a collective action problem among Donald Trump’s opponents secured the nomination for the reality-television mogul. As always, in politics, the new thing looks like the last thing.

Amid this noisy friction between ideological factions, Elizabeth Warren has been the odd person out. Like Sanders, she is seen to occupy the progressive lane, absorbing some portion of the voters who might otherwise swing his way. Warren, however, is substantially far off the front-runner pace. Pundit logic holds that for her to forge a path to the nomination at this late hour, she must poach as much of Sanders’s support as she can. As long as Sanders is in the ascendant, Warren’s star cannot rise.



And yet she has spent the bulk of her time in two consecutive debates lustily assailing Michael Bloomberg, to the bafflement of political observers. “Warren is now on CNN clobbering Bloomberg on NDAs like a prosecutor making a closing argument with nary [a] word about Sanders, who you might think was her biggest political problem,” tweeted political analyst Jeff Greenfield. This take was seconded by eternal Democratic consultant James Carville, who told his cable news audience, “Elizabeth Warren gives you the impression that she’d rather beat Bloomberg than win herself.”



One thing that seems to have gone unappreciated here is that Warren has, in fact, endeavored to articulate how she’d be a more effective president than Sanders. In one of last night’s debate’s quieter moments, she went on at length about how she would “make a better president than [Sanders],” characterizing herself as uniquely devoted to “digging into details” and being more clear-eyed about the difficulty of enacting a progressive agenda. “Bernie and I both want to see universal health care,” Warren said, “but Bernie’s plan doesn’t explain how to get there, doesn’t show how we’re going to get enough allies into it, and doesn’t show enough about how we’re going to pay for it. I dug in. I did the work. And then Bernie’s team trashed me for it.”

