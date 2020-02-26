Why Warren Is Out for Bloomberg’s Blood

In Bloomberg, he would draw the ideal opponent, an effete Manhattan billionaire who, unlike Trump, has not assumed the mantle of a class traitor; who has endeavored to take everyone’s guns and sodas away; who has a record of antagonizing key constituencies within the Democratic base—women and people of color—through his personal behavior, the corporate culture he cultivated, and the policies he’s enacted and defended. Trump wouldn’t have to resort to convoluted conspiracy theories, such as the wild Burisma-related yarn he’s clearly engineered to savage Joe Biden, to accomplish his goal of reelection. Bloomberg’s actual record is sufficient to the task, as is that lack of trust among Democrats of which Warren has sounded an alarm.



Warren is hardly the only Democrat in the field who has raised these concerns about the interloper in their midst. At the previous debate in Las Vegas, each of the contenders articulated reasons why Bloomberg would be unfit to carry the party banner in November. In this way, the Democratic candidates have made a clean break with their party’s chieftains, who bent the rules to allow Bloomberg to join the debates in the first place—rules which, it should be said, were deployed to chase several candidates, all with a richer history of fealty to the Democratic Party’s cause, from the race.



Warren is hardly the only Democrat in the field who has raised these concerns about the interloper in their midst.

Looking down the road, this tension between the candidates and their party’s elites portends a deeper danger. Should the extant trends in polling and projections hold, Bloomberg may not be able to accrue the necessary number of delegates to claim the nomination outright. He may, however, be viable enough to prevent anyone else from doing the same. Bloomberg’s path to the nomination would thus run through a contested Democratic convention, in which the same machers who put their thumbs on the scales to benefit Bloomberg’s candidacy hand him the nomination. Should that occur, Sanders’s supporters will not be the only ones aggrieved by the outcome. In this scenario, the Democratic Party unwittingly provides President Trump’s turnout-depression machine with the fuel it needs to run forever. And the consequences for the Democratic Party, should Bloomberg lose after all of this, are dire. How would the party survive losing this all-in wager on a candidate who is not even a Democrat?

