Bernie Sanders Is Winning His War on Cable News

The campaign is using new media—podcasts, newsletters, social media—to undercut traditional media. Gray’s podcast Hear the Bern pushes back on many of the claims you hear from cable news pundits—that Sanders’s base is too white and full of bros, for instance, or that he is unelectable. “Bern Notice,” a newsletter written by Sirota, resembles the left-wing fare on Substack, attacking the corporate media and disseminating pro-Sanders pieces. The campaign also has its own live-streamed television show, The 99. “We are doing these livestreams, we are talking to you directly,” Shakir said last summer. “One of the reasons is, while we appreciate our friends in the elite media, they don’t often cover the issues that truly matter to working Americans.” “You can control your message,” Sirota told The New York Times last year. “But you have to let people fight the fight.”



These efforts have attracted a great deal of negative attention, partly because of their attacks on other Democrats and the media and partly because of their tone. Sirota and Gray, who are caustic on Twitter, have received considerable criticism, and Gray recently took heat for comparing questions about Sanders’s health records to birtherism. (She responded by defending the analogy.) But with few friends in cable news, the Sanders campaign felt it had to play its own game.



There have been comparisons between the Sanders campaign’s approach to media and Trump’s, both in terms of tone and substance. Both are aggressive, and both aim to reach people directly, without a filter. But Trump has a cable news channel in his pocket—Sanders does not. His campaign has responded by building a media infrastructure that could withstand attacks from mainstream networks. So far, it’s worked wonders.

