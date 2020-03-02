Is Germany in danger of repeating its Nazi past?

Thuringia lies at the geographic heart of Germany. It is where Bach was born; where Goethe wrote Faust; where Martin Luther was ordained as a monk. Germany’s first democratic constitution was adopted there, in the city of Weimar in 1919. And Thuringia is arguably where the end of the Weimar Republic began, as Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party first gained a foothold in government there. In January 1930, the Nazis joined a coalition government with four other parties mostly from the conservative and business-friendly side of the ideological spectrum, a decisive step in legitimizing a movement already known for its anti-Semitic hatred and violence. The Nazis did not squander their opportunity: They used their time in government to force social democrats from civil service positions and fill the police force with loyalists.

“We had our greatest success in Thuringia,” Hitler wrote in a letter from February 1930. “There we are today the party on which all others depend.” These words made the rounds across social media a few weeks ago, tweeted out by Bodo Ramelow, who earlier that day had been ousted as the governor of Thuringia. Even for a country as haunted by its past as Germany, it felt like an unusually blunt invocation.

Germany has long prided itself on its supposedly fastidious reckoning with its history. But that pride was severely shaken in 2017, when the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) became the first far-right party to enter the Bundestag since the 1950s. And it was all but dispelled earlier this year, when the AfD joined a group of centrist parties to install a governor in Thuringia—a political earthquake that recalled the past so violently that people began comparing the Germany of 2020 to the doomed Weimar Republic. “A whiff of Weimar is in the air,” warned Gerhart Baum, a former interior minister.

How did this happen? On one level, this is the story of a local political struggle, involving arcane allegiances and parliamentary maneuvers. But the broader lesson from Thuringia lies in how mainstream political parties, including Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), engage with an extremist menace—a lesson with implications for all Western liberal democracies grappling with a rejuvenated hard right.