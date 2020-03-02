Is Germany in danger of repeating its Nazi past?

Germany has long prided itself on its supposedly fastidious reckoning with its history. But that pride was severely shaken in 2017, when the Alternative für Deutschland, or AfD, became the first far-right party to enter the Bundestag since the 1950s. And it was all but dispelled earlier this year, when the AfD joined a group of centrist parties to install a governor in Thuringia—a political earthquake that recalled the past so violently that people began comparing the Germany of 2020 to the doomed Weimar Republic. “A whiff of Weimar is in the air,” warned Gerhart Baum, a former interior minister.

How did this happen? On one level, this is the story of a local political struggle, involving arcane allegiances and parliamentary maneuvers. But the broader lesson from Thuringia lies in how mainstream political parties, including Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, engage with an extremist menace—a lesson with implications for all Western liberal democracies grappling with a rejuvenated hard right.

The turmoil in Thuringia begins with Björn Höcke, a former schoolteacher who, as head of the AfD in Thuringia, represents the right wing of the already far-right party. Höcke endorses eugenicist theories, warning that the “European placeholder type” of human risks being overrun by “the African expansionary type.” He traffics in barely disguised anti-Semitic tropes (“Christianity and Judaism represent a basic antagonism”) and has accused the Allies of committing genocide in World War II (“an attempt to rob Germans of their identity, to annihilate them trunk and branch, and to tear out their roots”). Elsewhere in Germany, the AfD can try to hide behind a veneer of respectability, however threadbare. In Höcke’s case the veneer was removed by court ruling: In September 2019, the city of Eisenach sought an injunction against a protest that called Höcke a fascist; the court ruled that the statement was not defamatory, insofar as it accurately described Höcke.