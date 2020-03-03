Conservatives’ Coronavirus Denial Is Going to Get People Killed

Conservative media, like the Trump administration, is treating the threat of coronavirus as a political and economic crisis rather than a public health one. Trump and his allies got the cause of last week’s stock market plunge all wrong. Investors were spooked not by Democrats and the media’s exaggerating a “common cold”–level virus, but by the administration’s evident lack of preparedness. By downplaying the seriousness of the risk and referring to the virus as a “hoax,” Trump and his enablers only made things worse for themselves. Their nonchalance amplified doubts about the president’s competence, resulting in a walk-back that began over the weekend.



The politicization of coronavirus on the right is creating a hazardous situation, in which Fox News viewers and Rush Limbaugh listeners are being fed a potentially deadly narrative. The right has convinced its audience that the numerous scandals and crises of the Trump era are really nothingburgers, and that the president’s enemies will stop at nothing to cost him the second term that he deserves. They’ll even create a pandemic and cause a depression! But the decision to make coronavirus a political crisis first, an economic crisis second, and a public health crisis third is creating an environment in which Fox News viewers—who are disproportionately older—may ignore the warnings of public health officials.



The bet for now is that coronavirus will fizzle—that the panic will dissipate, markets will return to normal, and Hannity and Limbaugh can devote their shows to telling Democrats, “I told you so.” But it is easy to see something different happening: elderly conservative audiences, told by their leaders that they have nothing to fear, doing too little until it’s too late.