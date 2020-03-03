Donald Trump’s Nominations Game Finally Backfired

Cuccinelli dismissed the judge’s ruling as an “outlier” in an appearance on Fox and Friends on Monday morning. “The Trump administration has been somewhat frustrated with how long it takes to get people through the Senate,” he claimed. “That Democrats in the Senate have imposed a record number of blocks on those nominees.” In reality, it was not Democrats who scuttled his chances before the Republican-led Senate. But the scuffle shows how Trump’s lackadaisical approach to filling vacancies, as well as his sluggishness with sending qualified nominees to the Senate, hinders his policy agenda.

Sunday’s ruling came in a lawsuit over asylum policies that were enacted on Cuccinelli’s watch. The plaintiffs are two Honduran women who separately fled to the United States with their daughters after suffering sexual abuse in that country. They arrived at the U.S. border with Mexico one month after Cuccinelli had taken over USCIS, and during that time he had made a series of changes to the asylum process. One change gave asylum-seekers only 24 hours to consult with lawyers after arriving at the border; another change forbade immigration officers from granting time extensions unless there were extraordinary circumstances to justify taking the step. Those constraints, the women told the court, made it impossible for them to demonstrate that they had a “credible fear” of danger if they were denied asylum.

Cuccinelli was in position to enact such restrictive changes only by a feat of bureaucratic legerdemain. The director of USCIS is one of the top-level executive-branch positions that requires a presidential nomination and Senate confirmation to fill. Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, when those positions become vacant, their duties are carried out by the “first assistant” in that office—typically a deputy director or some other high-ranking official—until a permanent replacement is confirmed by the Senate. Congress enacted the law so that government agencies could continue to function smoothly while senators consider nominees.