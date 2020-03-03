Donald Trump’s Nominations Game Finally Backfired

A strange habit in President Donald Trump’s administration is the abundance of “acting” officials. Other presidents typically send major nominations to the Senate as quickly as possible so they can be confirmed and installed in as seamless a fashion possible. Trump has eschewed that practice in favor of temporary appointments, which allows him to place pliable underlings throughout the federal government in makeshift roles. “I sort of like ‘acting,’” Trump told reporters last January. “It gives me more flexibility; do you understand that? I like ‘acting.’”

Last Sunday, the tactic finally came back to bite him. A federal judge in the District of Columbia ruled that the Trump administration had broken federal law by temporarily placing Ken Cuccinelli in charge of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, the Department of Homeland Security agency that supervises the country’s naturalization system. To remedy the error, the judge struck down two major policy initiatives enacted by Cuccinelli since taking office.

Cuccinelli dismissed the judge’s ruling as an “outlier” in an appearance on Fox and Friends on Monday morning. “The Trump administration has been somewhat frustrated with how long it takes to get people through the Senate,” he claimed. “That Democrats in the Senate have imposed a record number of blocks on those nominees.” In reality, it was not Democrats who scuttled his chances before the Republican-led Senate. But the scuffle shows how Trump’s lackadaisical approach to filling vacancies, as well as his sluggishness with sending qualified nominees to the Senate, hinders his policy agenda.

Sunday’s ruling came in a lawsuit over asylum policies that were enacted on Cuccinelli’s watch. The plaintiffs are two Honduran women who separately fled to the United States with their daughters after suffering sexual abuse in that country. They arrived at the U.S. border with Mexico one month after Cuccinelli had taken over USCIS, during which time he had made a series of changes to the asylum process. One change gave asylum-seekers only 24 hours to consult with lawyers after arriving at the border; another change forbade immigration officers from granting time extensions unless there were extraordinary circumstances to justify taking the step. Those constraints, the women told the court, made it impossible for them to demonstrate that they had a “credible fear” of danger if they were denied asylum.