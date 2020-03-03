A Virus Is Not a Messaging Problem

Baker probably does studiously avoid taking a side in most supposedly “political” arguments, but he is only able to do so because the government has very little power to hurt him (unless, of course, it actually does start executing journalists).

In that sense, the White House and the political desk of The New York Times view coronavirus in much the same way: as a messaging problem. Trump is concerned with managing how the political press covers his response to the crisis; the Times will judge him on how well he succeeds at controlling the narrative. All of this posturing will come to a crashing halt if the virus spreads and scores of Americans begin to die, but unless that comes to pass, the possibility of that dire outcome will remain merely a future headline or chyron in the mind of Trump and Baker alike.

If you studiously refuse to have any political commitments, and you’re relatively affluent, you probably understand the crisis as little more than an elite feud. Meanwhile, our very large and heterogeneous nation has many regions, or cities, or communities, where life has been a slow-motion disaster for decades—where everything is falling apart or has fallen apart. Most national political reporters and television pundits don’t live in those places. They may be aware of them—they probably read Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance’s fashionable portrait of Appalachian dysfunction, at some point in the last four years—but if there is a connection between “politics” and the state of those places in their minds, it is a tenuous one: They believe, if only vaguely, that politicians and their policies could have had a hand in creating this state of affairs.

