Chris Matthews Was Everything Wrong With Cable News

Matthews’s alleged appeal was, as David Greenberg wrote in The New Republic in 2012, in being “the garrulous guy on the barstool, who tells funny stories but who is there primarily to entertain.” A former speechwriter for Jimmy Carter who also spent six years working for Speaker Tip O’Neill, Matthews loved nothing more than sepia-toned stories about the good old days. A creature of the Clinton era, he tried to make himself into a blue-collar sage for his liberal viewers, an Irish uncle who trumpeted hard hats and slammed eggheads. He was romantic about politics in the way that people get romantic about things after a long night at the bar. “I am not a cheerleader for politics per se,” Matthews told Leibovich in 2008. “I am a cheerleader for the possibilities of politics.”

But Matthews was absolutely a cheerleader for politics, in the sense that he saw the whole thing as a game. Issues themselves didn’t animate him, so much as conflict between teams—Democrats and Republicans, most of all. In 2007, Jon Stewart tore into Matthews’s book Life’s a Campaign, which instructed its readers to act more like politicians in their everyday lives. (The premise sounded only slightly less ridiculous then than it does now.) Calling it “a self-hurt book” and “a recipe for sadness,” Stewart added, “If you live by this book, your life will be strategy, and if your life is strategy, you will be unhappy.”



That particular interview touched on another unseemly aspect of Matthews’s career. One of the lessons in Matthews’s book is that it is good to listen to people. “Bill Clinton, when he was in college, would get women, girls, in bed by listening to them,” Matthews told Stewart. “He was a great listener. When friends of his couldn’t get the girls of their dream, he’d say, ‘You have to listen to them.’ I thought, growing up, you drank beer and you bragged. But he said, ‘Listen to them!’” This kind of casual sexism was Matthews’s de facto approach to female guests. He would leer, comment on appearances, then generally disregard what they had to say.

