Facing a Pandemic in the New Gilded Age

The public health crisis threatening the U.S., in other words, is perhaps as much the result of economic stratification and a nearly nonexistent social safety net as it is the result of the coronavirus itself. While a few cities, such as San Francisco and New York, mandate guaranteed sick leave, there’s still no federal law that requires employers to provide either short-term or long-term paid sick leave. As a result, nearly one in four workers in the U.S. today must make the choice between getting well or getting paid when they fall ill, and those workers are disproportionately employed in occupations that require significant contact with the public. (“Right now, it’s kind of a balancing act between putting ourselves at risk and being able to keep the lights on,” Alva Ramos, a Lyft driver, told The Washington Post.) Pair that with our deeply dysfunctional health care system, in which 27.5 million people lack health insurance, and you have an epidemic in the making.

The recent outbreak at a Seattle-area nursing home, which to date is responsible for five of the nine coronavirus deaths in the U.S., reveals another problem with the lack of public services and privatization of care. While many nursing homes provide high-quality care, in a 2018 survey conducted by the AARP, 76 percent of Americans over the age of 50 said they would prefer to age in their homes. However, fewer than half said that they anticipated being able to do that. One major barrier to seniors living at home, as Bernie Sanders argued last year, is the exorbitant cost of home-based care, as well as the absence of any form of federal paid family leave that would allow seniors’ family members to take time off to care for them. (Contrast this with Sweden, where as of 2013, an estimated seven out of 10 elderly people received care at home, thanks to generous public spending.)

So far, the Trump administration’s response to the growing coronavirus crisis has largely ignored the types of measures that could address these underlying factors and help stanch the spread of the virus: footing the bill for all coronavirus-related medical treatment, regardless of an individual’s insurance coverage; mandating temporary paid sick leave; and increasing short-term compensation benefits for workers.