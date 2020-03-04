The Media Decides

Biden’s surge back to the top began Saturday evening, with a much better than expected performance in South Carolina, which many have attributed to the endorsement of Congressman James Clyburn, effectively the head of the state’s Democratic machine. In truth, Biden was already running strong with African American voters before Clyburn spoke up, and the kind of Democrat for whom an endorsement like Clyburn’s would have mattered—almost half of the state’s voters claimed it did—were probably already favorably disposed to the former vice president. Nevertheless, media coverage of the endorsement, both inside and outside the state, framed it as extraordinarily significant: a sign that Democratic party leaders were belatedly coalescing around Biden’s candidacy.

After South Carolina, the dominoes fell quickly. Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed Biden, as did former candidate Beto O’Rourke. All three joined Biden for a rally that was covered extensively on cable news. These were just the most noteworthy of a plethora of endorsements Biden racked up right before Super Tuesday. Collectively, they have breathed new life into the thesis of the widely discussed 2008 book The Party Decides, which holds that it is ultimately the leadership and major figures of political parties who deliver nominations. But there was about as much evidence in the events that followed South Carolina that it’s actually the media that decides—that the press broadly speaking, and cable news in particular, having already put electability front of mind among the Democratic electorate, have reshuffled Democratic politics once again through the momentum-generating role they have always played in staggered primaries.

The message broadcast to Democratic voters nationwide in the three days after South Carolina was clear: Biden is back. It was heard loud and clear, even in states like Vermont where he’d invested few resources and even less attention but surpassed expectations. Across the map, Biden handily won voters who’d only recently decided on a candidate. A strong performance among late deciders, even in the Hispanic electorate that Sanders has done particularly well with, likely helped him carry Texas.