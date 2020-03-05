There Is Only One Way to Fix Our Broken Presidential Primary

Numerous proposals to amend the primary process have been authored, all of which seek to make this broken system more democratically viable. Some of these ideas, such as holding a national primary day or implementing ranked-choice voting, may have the ring of familiarity. However, the best solution to the problem might be one that doesn’t solve it directly but at least makes it more solvable: a constitutional amendment that gives Congress the power to control certain aspects of the presidential primary process.

That power currently resides in hundreds of power centers across the country. The two political parties’ national committees have broad influence over the shape and structure of their respective primary processes. State parties have significant discretion about the form those contests will take. State legislatures and power brokers decide which races are held first and whose voters get to wield the most influence over the process. The result is a jumbled patchwork of competing interests instead of a cohesive vision for how presidential candidates should be chosen.

An amendment would also remedy one of the Constitution’s greatest flaws: the failure to account for the creation of political parties.

An amendment would also remedy one of the Constitution’s greatest flaws: the failure to account for the creation of political parties. The framers of the Constitution viewed factional politics as something to be avoided in a virtuous democracy instead of an inevitable component of it. As a result, they failed to account for the structural role that parties would play in American democracy. The founding generation quickly realized its error: It ratified the Twelfth Amendment in 1801 after the original method elected a president and vice president who were political foes in 1796, then deadlocked in 1800 over the possibility it would happen again.