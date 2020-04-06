Karl Marx’s Prophetic Longing

A half-century has passed since the first book appeared, and in the interim we have witnessed both the dissolution of the Soviet Union and, since the 1967 war (if not before), the ongoing colonization of Palestinian land. Both Zionism and Marxism were originally utopian movements, inspired by a longing for a future without oppression. But neither has survived without tragic compromise. To read a new work by Avineri is an experience tinged with melancholy, not least because the attempt to salvage something from the ruins of Labor Zionism today seems no more likely than the coming of the Messiah. Still, we are permitted to wonder how Marx might have judged the stirrings of nationalist sentiment that were to transform Jewish history after his death, and it is Avineri’s concern for the complex question of Marx’s identity as a Jew that makes his new biography truly distinctive. The book appears in the “Jewish Lives” series from Yale, a large and ongoing project of monographs on Jewish luminaries, some heroic (Emma Goldman), some inspired (Marcel Proust), others frankly biblical (Moses). The series descends into American popular culture (Barbra Streisand) and ascends to what is arguably the most Jewish topic of them all: humor (Groucho Marx, no relation).

Marx seldom wished to identify himself as a Jew, nor did he often write with sympathy about the general fortunes of the Jewish people. All the more impressive, then, is Avineri’s skillful treatment of a theme that other biographers of Marx have rarely addressed without embarrassment. Avineri is too sober to permit himself any romantic speculation on the essential “Jewishness” of Marx’s thinking, nor does he distort the historical record to make his protagonist conform to the dubious template of a Jewish life. His biography is a model of restraint, interlacing what is by now the rather familiar story of Marx’s career with concise but discerning insights into Marx’s achievements as a social theorist. Along the way, he casts new light on the controversial question of Marx’s place in Jewish history—a task that may, however, also remind us why Marx felt compelled to leave that history behind. That Marx refused to be defined by any national identity may turn out to be the deepest lesson of his life.

Marx was born in 1818 in Trier, a town in the Rhineland that fell to the Kingdom of Prussia after the Napoleonic Wars. This accident of politics and geography may help to explain the young man’s turn to political radicalism, not least because it marked a reversal of fortune in the Rhineland for German Jews who had been beneficiaries of Napoleon’s meritocratic principles. Here, perhaps, was one source of the ardor for universal justice, and the loathing for political reaction, that would sustain Marx throughout his life. His ancestors, on both maternal and paternal sides, had been rabbis; his grandfather, also a rabbi, appears in an 1801 census as “Marx Lewy,” but soon thereafter vagaries of language and documentation inverted the order of names. When Karl’s father, Heinrich, matriculated at the Imperial University in Coblenz in 1813, he was listed as “Henry Marx, fils de Marcus Samuel Levy.” He was also known as “Heschel Lewy,” later Germanized, and with his father’s first name “Marcus” becoming the family name, Marx. Such hazards of Jewish names were not uncommon in Central Europe, especially during the era of Jewish emancipation, when civic inclusion for the Jewish minority was often conditional upon its consent to local custom. Avineri poses a curious question: If Karl Marx were born as Karl Levi, would we now speak of “Levism,” or the Soviet doctrine of Levism-Leninism? Idle thoughts, yes, but ones that remind us how much in history depends on accident.