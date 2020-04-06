Karl Marx’s Prophetic Longing

Karl Marx was born more than two centuries ago, in 1818, and, given the enormous impact of his ideas, it should hardly surprise us that we are still trying to make sense of his life and legacy. In the English language alone, at least three major biographies have appeared since the turn of the millennium: Karl Marx: A Life by the British journalist Francis Wheen (2000), Karl Marx: A Nineteenth-Century Life by the historian Jonathan Sperber (2013), and Karl Marx: Greatness and Illusion by the British historian Gareth Stedman Jones (2016). And then there is the massive, multivolume biography Karl Marx and the Birth of Modern Society by the German political scientist Michael Heinrich, of which only the first volume has appeared in an English translation, just last year. With such a crowded field of contenders, even an enthusiast for Marx might be excused for asking if there is room for yet another biography, and what it could contribute to the fractious debates that surround his work.



KARL MARX: PHILOSOPHY AND REVOLUTION by Shlomo Avineri Yale University Press, 240 pp., $26.00

The new biography is by Shlomo Avineri, the esteemed Israeli political scientist, whose study The Social and Political Thought of Karl Marx first appeared in 1968 and has long enjoyed the ambivalent status of a classic. Moderate in its arguments, and written at a moment in the Cold War when the topic of Marx seldom inspired moderation, the book bore out the crucial point that Marx never intended his theories to assume the status of unbending, timeless laws; he was always responsive to historical contingency, a talent that shines through most of all in his correspondence with contemporaries. Avineri, too, has lived at the crosscurrents of history: A stalwart of Labor Zionism, he has played a major role in both Israeli and international politics. In the 1970s, he served as director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry under Yitzhak Rabin and headed the Israeli delegation to the UNESCO general assembly. He has not ceased writing important works on the history of political thought, including a study of Hegel, and another work on the German-Jewish proto-Zionist philosopher Moses Hess, who was one of Marx’s interlocutors.

A half-century has passed since the first book appeared, and in the interim we have witnessed both the dissolution of the Soviet Union and, since the 1967 war (if not before), the ongoing colonization of Palestinian land. Both Zionism and Marxism were originally utopian movements, inspired by a longing for a future without oppression. But neither has survived without tragic compromise. To read a new work by Avineri is an experience tinged with melancholy, not least because the attempt to salvage something from the ruins of Labor Zionism today seems no more likely than the coming of the Messiah. Still, we are permitted to wonder how Marx might have judged the stirrings of nationalist sentiment that were to transform Jewish history after his death, and it is Avineri’s concern for the complex question of Marx’s identity as a Jew that makes his new biography truly distinctive. The book appears in the “Jewish Lives” series from Yale, a large and ongoing project of monographs on Jewish luminaries, some heroic (Emma Goldman), some inspired (Marcel Proust), others frankly biblical (Moses). The series descends into American popular culture (Barbra Streisand) and ascends to what is arguably the most Jewish topic of them all: humor (Groucho Marx, no relation).

Marx seldom wished to identify himself as a Jew, nor did he often write with sympathy about the general fortunes of the Jewish people. All the more impressive, then, is Avineri’s skillful treatment of a theme that other biographers of Marx have rarely addressed without embarrassment. Avineri is too sober to permit himself any romantic speculation on the essential “Jewishness” of Marx’s thinking, nor does he distort the historical record to make his protagonist conform to the dubious template of a Jewish life. His biography is a model of restraint, interlacing what is by now the rather familiar story of Marx’s career with concise but discerning insights into Marx’s achievements as a social theorist. Along the way, he casts new light on the controversial question of Marx’s place in Jewish history—a task that may, however, also remind us why Marx felt compelled to leave that history behind. That Marx refused to be defined by any national identity may turn out to be the deepest lesson of his life.