The Imitation Games That Authoritarians Play

In the period since the collapse of the Soviet Union and its empire, the authors argue, the losers in the Cold War struggle have attempted to imitate the victors in that conflict. They wished to share in the material prosperity of the West and, at the outset, imagined that such prosperity would accompany a show of liberal democracy. Yet imitation has not produced a replica of the West. Far from it. As the authors point out, most Russians “found faking democracy perfectly natural since they had been faking communism for at least two decades before 1991.” Moreover, imitation was not always a benign exercise. At a certain point, it acquired an antagonistic aspect. It became, as they describe it, “imitation as retaliation.” Vladimir Putin is a leading practitioner of this form of imitation. He seems to see it as a means of exposing what he considers the hypocrisy of his Western antagonists.

It is often the case that the losers in a struggle subsequently attempt to imitate those who have vanquished them. The 1999 book Embracing Defeat: Japan in the Wake of World War II by historian John Dower is an account of the way that Japanese society was transformed after the war by the defeated country’s adoption of many of the institutions and the cultural practices of the victorious power that overcame it. Japan’s imitation of the United States seems especially remarkable in light of the extreme cruelty and bitterness with which the war in Asia was conducted, in which both countries demonized each other in explicitly racist terms. A significant portion of Japan’s population was wiped out during the war, including great numbers of civilians, through the firebombing of Tokyo and many other Japanese cities, and through the virtual obliteration of two Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, by atomic bombs. Neither was a major military center. They were destroyed in America’s effort to end the war without expending the lives of large numbers of its own troops, who would have died if Japan’s surrender had to be secured through an invasion.

In the Japanese case, the defeated power that imitated its American conqueror has become one of the staunchest allies of the United States in the three-quarters of a century since the end of World War II. One might point to important shortcomings in Japan’s development, such as the hostility to immigration that has been a factor in the country’s decline in population in recent years and the weakening of its economy; and its failure to acknowledge many of the crimes committed by Japanese forces during World War II that particularly victimized some of its Asian neighbors. Even so, it is appropriate for Americans to regard Japan as a friendly power and ally that is a crucial supporter of a peaceful world order; and one with a distinctive cultural heritage that greatly enriches global society. That heritage has not disappeared as a consequence of imitation, which has been a benign phenomenon.