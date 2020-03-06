The Thankless Task of Being a Topless Anti-Dairy Protester

Sawhney and Johnson decided to take their anti-dairy campaign to the Democratic primary candidates’ stages, they told me, because everyone in mainstream politics is complicit in farmed-animal suffering. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a Joe Biden surrogate, is the president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. One of Bernie Sanders’s campaign co-chairs, Ben Cohen, is the co-founder of the Vermont ice cream company Ben and Jerry’s. In the Senate, Elizabeth Warren co-sponsored the Dairy Pride Act, which would have limited the use of dairy-related terms to animal-based products, making products like soy milk and coconut butter go by some other, plant-specific names. “It’s a problem all across the political spectrum,” said Johnson. “Animal agriculture would be a great candidate for a tax, but instead the whole political system is in bed with the dairy industry,” he said, referring to the Farm Bill’s regular subsidies for the industry. “And nobody’s talking about it—the suffering of nonhuman animals is just never discussed.”

Just a few elections back, policy proposals that have dominated this cycle’s conversation, like a wealth tax and Medicare for All, were dismissed as fringy and radical.

Sawhney sees her work for animal rights as being an extension of, rather than in competition with, the fight for justice for all people. A Sikh who immigrated with her family from India at the age of 11, right around the time of the 9/11 attacks, Sawhney told me that she relates personally to the plight of farmed animals. When people in her community were threatened with racism and xenophobic attacks, she says, “All I wanted was someone to stand up for me.” That is how she conceives of her work on behalf of creatures many consider mere agricultural products. (She is careful to use the term “nonhuman animals” for farm creatures, emphasizing that humans are also members of the animal kingdom: “It’s that sense of separation that allows us to oppress other beings.”) The three topless women who rushed the stage with anti-dairy slogans written on their chests felt a similar connection, Sawhney told me. “They want to use their bodies in solidarity with cows, who are sexually violated, whose babies are taken away, to highlight the parallels with what happens to women,” Sawhney said. She referred to the dairy-industry practice of artificially inseminating cows, who need to give birth in order to give milk, and then separating the calves from their mothers shortly after birth. “It’s about whether or not you treat an individual with respect, or whether you treat them as an object,” Johnson added.

The plight of the milk cow may not be at the top of most people’s lists of political concerns. (Many would place the plight of the dairy farmer much higher.) But Johnson and Sawhney speak about it with real emotion and seriousness of purpose. There is something a little comical about women baring their breasts for bovine liberation, sure, but there is also something inspiring about their moral clarity and laser focus. The women who took off their tops in Nevada face charges of public indecency that could land them on a sex-offender registry. What a sharp contrast from the Democrats I talk to, many of whom feel swamped by the “electability” debate and the task of balancing practicality and vision in their electoral choices.