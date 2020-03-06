Is Yimbyism the Answer to America’s Housing Crisis?

What kind of housing, though? California’s logjam has partly been caused by zoning regulations. In response, a pro-growth housing movement—Yimby (Yes in My Back Yard)—has taken shape in California, calling for uninhibited development. Yimby activists argue that an increase in supply of all kinds of housing, including market-rate housing, brings overall costs down. Without enough new housing, the movement says, old housing also becomes more expensive. Only with more can affordability take root.

Yimbyism is the centerpiece of New York Times economics reporter Conor Dougherty’s new book about the California housing crisis, Golden Gates. Dougherty traces the history of California’s development in the twentieth century, which led to a backlash movement called Nimby (Not in My Back Yard) that has been generally associated in the public imagination with affluent homeowners rejecting development projects in their own residential areas. What Golden Gates shows is that Nimbyism is a little more complicated than that, and that for all Yimbyism’s egalitarian aspirations, it has trouble answering questions about how development might dovetail with gentrification, among other forces, to further marginalize struggling homeowners in California.

Behind the arcane policies that dominate the housing debate lie deeper issues of representation and belonging. In his book of road notes across America, the philosopher Jean Baudrillard ventured that “California is the land of non-history,” promising that the future will never be compromised for the sake of the past. The housing crisis asks us to look at California’s future in a different way, with a better sense of all who are there and who have come before.