What Elizabeth Warren Got Right

That approach also set her apart from the two remaining candidates. Joe Biden’s campaign is largely fueled by a potent nostalgia among Democratic voters for the Obama years after the last three years under Trump. When asked how he’ll actually overcome GOP obstruction that hindered Obama’s ability to govern, however, Biden offers two unconvincing theories. The one spoken aloud is that he’ll be able to work with GOP lawmakers because they’ll have an epiphany after Trump loses. The unspoken one is that Republicans will be less hostile to him because he’s their racial and class peer. Neither is persuasive, especially after the GOP’s treatment of him during the Ukraine scandal.

Sanders and Warren share many of the same policy goals, but they take a starkly different approach when it comes to tactics.

Sanders and Warren share many of the same policy goals, but they take a starkly different approach when it comes to tactics. Sanders holds no illusions about the Republican Party or how it would respond to his policy agenda. When asked how he would overcome practical hurdles like the Senate, he often says he would lead a “political revolution” by using grassroots organizing to pressure Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike and oust hostile incumbents. That reliance on movement politics sets him apart from Warren, who often adopts a more top-down approach to power than Sanders favors.

Sanders, for all his revolutionary fervor, also rarely emphasizes structural features of the American political system that would make it harder to enact his agenda. Warren favors abolishing the filibuster outright, removing a de facto conservative veto over progressive legislation if Democrats retake the Senate. Sanders favors a more convoluted procedure that would require the vice president to selectively bypass the 60-vote threshold. And while she and more centrist former rivals like Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris said they would be open to packing the Supreme Court last year, Sanders declined to join them.