What Elizabeth Warren Got Right

The United States does not have a prime minister. If it did, Elizabeth Warren would be an excellent Democratic choice for the job. In her many plans could be found the light of progressive policymaking without the heat. But Americans elect presidents, and most Democratic voters decided not to nominate her for the job. In the wake of her disastrous Super Tuesday performance, the Massachusetts senator said Thursday she would end her campaign.



In a phone call with staffers, Warren said her campaign had “fundamentally changed” the policy discussions in the contest. “A year ago, people weren’t talking about corruption, and they still aren’t talking about it enough,” she said. “But we’ve moved the needle, and a hunk of our anti-corruption plan is already embedded in a House bill that is ready to go when we get a Democratic Senate.”

Most autopsies of Warren’s campaign will scrutinize her lowest moments, like the disastrous DNA test for Native American ancestry that haunted her campaign launch last spring or the Medicare for All debate that cost her the front-runner status last fall. More than a few will recall her vivisection of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on national television last month. Others will reflect on the inescapable role that gender played in shaping whether voters thought she could defeat President Donald Trump this fall.

“When voters were asked whom they’d pick if the primaries were held today, Mr. Biden came out ahead,” The New York Times’ Michelle Cottle wrote earlier this week, citing surveys on the senator’s popularity among Democrats. “When asked whom they would make president with the wave of a magic wand, without the candidate needing to win an election, voters went with Ms. Warren. Women were more likely than men to cite gender as a concern.”