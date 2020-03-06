Elizabeth Warren’s Women Stare Into a 2020 Void

It feels personal for Musick, a first year at University of Maine Law School who described tearing up in the voting booth on Tuesday, much as she had done while casting her ballot for Clinton. Now she sees her predicament as having to choose between two inadequate men. With Bernie Sanders, she fears the down-ballot effect of having him at the top of the ticket will deny Democrats the opportunity to govern. With Joe Biden, she worries about his touchy-feely record with women.



“We’re going from Trump to a watered-down Trump in aviators,” she said. “I’m really not a fan of the lesser-of-two-evils language, but I don’t think Sanders or Biden are the leaders we need in this moment.”



Julie Dinnerstein, an immigration lawyer in New York City, said Warren’s loss felt personal for her, too: “I’ve watched the debates, and Warren is hands down the smartest and most competent person on stage. But it just doesn’t matter. It’s as if the Democratic electorate has collectively decided that it tried the girl candidate once and it did not work out, so never again.”

