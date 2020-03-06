Elizabeth Warren’s Women Stare Into a 2020 Void

Kelli Musick knew this was going to happen.

Like a lot of women who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary, she’d been told it wasn’t that people didn’t want a woman president, they just didn’t want this woman. But four years later, Elizabeth Warren—the one woman consistently invoked as a “real progressive” in those same conversations—ran on the Democratic ticket and lost. Badly.



It feels personal for Musick, a first year at University of Maine Law School who described tearing up in the voting booth on Tuesday, much as she had done while casting her ballot for Clinton. Now she sees her predicament as having to choose between two inadequate men. With Bernie Sanders, she fears the down-ballot effect of having him at the top of the ticket will deny Democrats the opportunity to govern. With Joe Biden, she worries about his touchy-feely record with women.



“We’re going from Trump to a watered-down Trump in aviators,” she said. “I’m really not a fan of the lesser-of-two-evils language but I don’t think Sanders or Biden are the leaders we need in this moment.”

