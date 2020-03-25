Seeing No Evil

When the dust settles on the 2020 Democratic primary season, it may well serve as a guide for deciphering the limits and rigidity of mainstream gender discourse. We saw, in Barack Obama’s 2008 fight for the Democratic presidential nomination, a similar test of permissible utterances from a Black candidate on racial controversies—most notably in Obama’s Philadelphia speech distancing himself from what he described as Jeremiah Wright’s “profoundly distorted view of this country.”

In the 2020 cycle, we’ve seen the steady retreat of a once-crowded field of women candidates, so that Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar were the last two viable women standing. And in a fraught dispute over the electability of a woman presidential hopeful that broke out between Warren and Bernie Sanders just prior to the Iowa caucus, we got an edifying glimpse of the broader fatalist worldview that has rapidly overtaken the Democratic Party’s discursive mainstream on the crucial question of gender equality.

To grasp the basic structure of this latest foray into elite-level debate paralysis, it’s first necessary to revisit the short, ill-starred reign of post-racialism during the early days of the Obama age. Post-racialism was a hipper variant of the longstanding conservative doctrine of racial color blindness. And like that earlier effort to evade substantive questions of racial justice and reparation with anodyne rhetoric, post-racial discourse grew mostly out of a species of magical thinking that soon became conventional wisdom within a white-dominated punditocracy.

Like the color-blind thesis on the right, the liberal romance with post-racialism doubled as a self-administered sort of historical amnesia. Under its ahistorical sway, breathless political observers were able to declare generations of civil rights leaders and other critics of a racialized social order as simply misguided. At long last, America had rapidly outgrown the horrific legacies of white supremacy and the faintly embarrassing politics of Black protest.