Seeing No Evil

To grasp the basic structure of this latest foray into elite-level debate paralysis, it’s first necessary to revisit the short, ill-starred reign of post-racialism during the early days of the Obama age. Post-racialism was a hipper variant of the longstanding conservative doctrine of racial color blindness. And like that earlier effort to evade substantive questions of racial justice and reparation with anodyne rhetoric, post-racial discourse grew mostly out of a species of magical thinking that soon became conventional wisdom within a white-dominated punditocracy.

Like the color-blind thesis on the right, the liberal romance with post-racialism doubled as a self-administered sort of historical amnesia. Under its ahistorical sway, breathless political observers were able to declare generations of civil rights leaders and other critics of a racialized social order as simply misguided. At long last, America had rapidly outgrown the horrific legacies of white supremacy and the faintly embarrassing politics of Black protest.

Fast-forward to the 2020 primaries, and we see much the same foreshortened and self-insulating logic of political retreat largely enveloping the question of gender equity in presidential politics. In the January Sanders-Warren showdown over the advisability of putting a female nominee at the top of the ticket, a similarly revealing moment of strategic elision came into the foreground. In fighting off the Warren charges, Sanders partisans moved swiftly to lock down any substantive debate on the question of how and whether a woman candidate might be elected, by echoing the candidate’s own view that the position ascribed to him was essentially unthinkable: He hadn’t said what Warren claimed he said. This position effectively conflated the recognition of a patriarchal power structure with its de facto approval. And this rhetorical maneuver almost perfectly parallels the devious end run at the core of right-wing color blindness orthodoxy. In that world, the first one to mention race is the racist—just as Sanders could not afford to be seen as though he were endorsing a sexist status quo in the act of calling it by its true name.