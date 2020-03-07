Rebooting Bernie Sanders

That test—making meaningful changes in both his political style and the substantive emphasis of his campaign to win over ordinary Democrats without alienating many of his existing supporters—is one Sanders can pass with some creative thinking. The campaign is already toeing in the right direction. An ad featuring praise from Barack Obama was released earlier this week, for instance, and Sanders reportedly wants to talk up his plan to expand Social Security, which might increase his support among older Democrats. But the task ahead for Sanders isn’t just patching up vulnerabilities within an already strong campaign. He has to pull off a full reset—reinventing a campaign that was never built to win a majority of the Democratic electorate in an undivided field in the first place, and getting the Democratic rank and file to think differently about Sanders as a political figure.

The first hurdle to overcome is the electability question.

The first hurdle to overcome is the electability question. However much they might like him as an individual, and whatever they think about his policy positions, many Democratic voters simply do not believe Bernie Sanders can defeat Donald Trump in November. That impression has been reinforced by his losses this week, which have called into question whether Sanders can truly inspire the unprecedented levels of turnout he’s repeatedly called necessary for a Democratic victory. But it has never actually been true that Democrats need a historically anomalous level of turnout and a tidal wave of new voters to win. The basic path to victory for both Sanders and Biden remains winning back some of the white working-class voters in industrial states who responded to Trump’s right populism, and bumping up turnout from African Americans just enough so that Trump isn’t as competitive in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania as he was in 2016. Boosting Latino turnout to put states like Arizona and Texas in play wouldn’t hurt, either.

As far as the white working class is concerned, Sanders has been a bit more reticent than his most ardent supporters in making the case that there are Trump voters disenchanted with this administration that Democrats can pull back in with the promise of economic opportunity. That should change, and he should make the argument without apologizing for or explaining away racism within the constituency. He can argue, in fact, that given the difficulty of the task, only his agenda, not Biden’s, is bold enough to truly break through with some Trump supporters.