The Kleptocrat Next Door

Even in the seamy world of post-Soviet corruption, Plahotniuc has distinguished himself. In one scheme, in 2014, he swiped the holdings of a number of Moldovan banks to the tune of approximately $1 billion. That’s the equivalent of over 10 percent of Moldova’s GDP, up and gone, swindled in what investigative journalists dubbed the “theft of the century.” Another scheme, which earned the title of the “Russian laundromat,” enlisted Moldovan judges in a plot to launder tens of billions of dollars in ill-gotten Russian boodle that ended up scattered across the West. As The New York Times wrote, Plahotniuc’s involvement in these and similar enterprises was enough to earn him the reputation of the “most-feared figure” in Moldova, one who, analysts contended, had become widely skilled in “corruption, kompromat, and an adroit use of geopolitical rhetoric.”

So it was something of a shock within the community of foreign corruption watchdogs when, last week, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Mike Eckel confirmed a series of rumors about Plahotniuc’s whereabouts in the U.S. “Moldovan officials and U.S. officials with knowledge of the situation … told RFE/RL that Plahotniuc had been in the United States on several occasions in recent months, including at least once since the State Department imposed the visa restrictions,” Eckel wrote, noting that one eyewitness placed Plahotniuc at a “lavish dinner at a Chinese restaurant in Miami, Florida, in late January.” Moldovan President Igor Dodon confirmed as much, announcing last month that American officials had told him Plahotniuc remained holed up in the U.S.

In one swoop, the U.S. had gone from leading international efforts to sideline Plahotniuc to aiding and abetting one of the most loathsome figures the region had ever produced.

The revelations kicked off, at a bare minimum, an entirely avoidable scandal. In one swoop, the U.S. had gone from leading international efforts to sideline Plahotniuc and highlight his propensity for graft, to aiding and abetting one of the most loathsome figures the region had ever produced. The development not only devastated those familiar with Moldova’s efforts at cleaning up its internal malfeasance—and completely trashed America’s soft power along the way—but it put paid to the Trump administration’s laughable claims to be interested in clamping down on transnational corruption.

The logical question, then, is: Why? Why is the U.S. continuing to shelter Plahotniuc, even with all of the recent stories linking Trump directly to any number of similarly corrupt post-Soviet oligarchs, including Ukrainian figures Dmitry Firtash and Ihor Kolomoisky? Why is the U.S. seemingly willing to abnegate any claims to moral superiority in the region and unwind all the gains it’s recently made in claiming to care about corruption? We don’t have an answer at the moment. The State Department and Department of Homeland Security both declined to comment, and both the chair and the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee didn’t respond to questions.