How to See Yourself in a Presidential Candidate

Still, as the wave of emotional responses to Warren’s departure from the race indicates, representation does matter to many voters. It just might also be the case that this particular kind of representation—or this kind of representation alone—perhaps matters more when you’re part (or within arm’s reach) of the comfortable political class yourself. After Buttigieg ended his campaign last week, his husband, Chasten, delivered an emotional speech calling the campaign an inspiration to LGBTQ youth. “Pete got me to believe in myself again,” he said. “I told Pete to run because I knew there were other kids sitting out there in this country who needed to believe in themselves too.”

That feeling of inspiration isn’t strictly limited to the well off, but it might be more fleeting for those who also have to worry about things like wages and the cost of health care. Any conversation about representation or identity emptied of that reality will always fall short. As Harron Walker wrote after progressive Democrat Christine Hallquist lost her 2018 race to unseat Vermont’s Republican governor, the “first trans governor” framing that followed her campaign never fully captured the scope of what she was trying to build with her candidacy. “Hallquist herself bristled against the ‘first trans’ framing, mostly because it obscured the actual stakes of what she ran on: a living wage and economic justice in a state where more than 1 in 10 people still live in poverty, collective bargaining and an energized labor movement, criminal justice reform that addresses the system’s staggering racial disparities in a nearly all-white state, a focus on climate change and renewable energy,” Walker wrote.

There are all kinds of firsts, then. “My seven-year-old son and I watched the debates together. I was proud he could see an Asian on stage in Andrew Yang,” Kenzo Shibata, a Chicago-based public schoolteacher, told The New Republic. But, he continued, “I’m just as proud to tell my son that I did not vote for Yang because I don’t agree with his ideas.” Shibata viewed Yang’s signature universal basic income proposal as a nonstarter; as the president of the Illinois chapter of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, he endorsed Bernie Sanders. This, perhaps, is another way of seeing yourself in a candidate, though not the one many mainstream media narratives tend to emphasize when talking to or about voters of color.