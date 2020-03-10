How to See Yourself in a Presidential Candidate

The crumbling of Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign just after Super Tuesday also spelled the end, many have mourned, of the most diverse primary field in history. The 2020 Democratic race started last year with a slate that rivaled a Coca-Cola ad— the first black woman to serve as attorney general of California, the first black (and likely first vegan) senator from New Jersey, a Latino former Obama cabinet member, an openly gay Midwestern mayor, an Asian American entrepreneur turned philanthropist—but has since dwindled to “two straight white septuagenarian men fighting over the soul of the party,” as The New York Times wrote on Wednesday.

It was inevitable that the primary field would eventually narrow, but for many watching the election play out, the fact that both of the Democratic primary candidates left standing are white men currently eligible for Social Security benefits signaled a major problem. As Vox’s Li Zhou wrote in the wake of Cory Booker’s January departure, “It’s striking that in a party in which 40 percent of voters are people of color, the debate stage won’t be nearly as representative.” Or as CNN’s Swanee Hunt wrote after Warren ended her campaign, “Given that 100 long years ago American women gained the right to vote, it’s hard for many of us to fathom the fact we have yet to take our seat behind the desk in the Oval Office.”

So what has kept Democratic voters from nominating a woman or non-white candidate? Despite data showing that women and people of color are, once on the ballot, as likely as their white male counterparts to win elections, a popular theory remains that even when voters profess progressive commitments, a majority are—either consciously or unconsciously—too racist, sexist, or homophobic to cast a ballot for anyone other than a straight, cis white man. That was a common argument after Hillary Clinton’s devastating 2016 loss to the garishly unqualified candidate who now occupies the Oval Office. And for some, the biases and bigotry of the electorate also explain the homogenization of the 2020 Democratic field. “The candidates who dropped out and the order in which they gave up their campaigns reflect the exact hierarchy of oppression this country has executed since before it was founded,” journalist David Dennis, Jr., the son of Freedom Rider Dave Dennis, wrote in The Washington Post last month.

There are plenty of reasons for cynicism when it comes to the political process: Our country’s history—and present practice—of disenfranchising voters through racist voter identification laws and gerrymandering; the 2010 Citizens United ruling that turned elections into shopping sprees for the rich; and decades of wildly unaccountable politics that have left many voters feeling, rightly, that the system does not actually serve them.