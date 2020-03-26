The Ethical Failures of Modern Architecture

Today, it’s far more difficult to decide what makes a project unethical. We can probably agree that it’s wrong to build prototypes for Donald Trump’s border wall. But what about new rail stations for the suppressive Saudi regime? Or one of the new stadiums Qatar has commissioned for the next World Cup? There, thousands of migrant workers are toiling in inhuman conditions to build designs such as Zaha Hadid’s; according to The Guardian, hundreds have died. There are even deeper shades of gray. No one will die constructing, say, a new headquarters for the fossil fuel industry or Big Tobacco. But plenty could die from the products made and marketed from within those buildings. Should the firms Pickard Chilton and Gensler, which designed and constructed ExxonMobil’s new headquarters in 2014, have turned that contract down? Or, to give a more contemporary example, what about the architect who chooses to work with tech companies such as Google or Facebook, whose products are used to actively undermine democracy and spy on ordinary citizens? Where do we draw the line between uncomfortable and unethical?

Architects have justified their work by saying they’re “just doing business” or “if I don’t take the project, someone worse will.” Such arguments suggest that they can somehow wipe their hands clean of the consequences of their designs, be they horrifying labor conditions or gentrification. And yet, at the same time, architects like Ingels often claim that design alone can solve what are essentially political problems. I have a favorite line in The Art of Inequality: “No building … creates inequality as such. Assuming so would be to grossly overestimate architecture’s power.” The inverse is also true: No building creates equality, as such, either. But if architects believe in making the world a better, more beautiful place, it’s time for them to join the resistance.