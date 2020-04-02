A Fragmented Novel for the End of the World

I know a lot of people who think we are teetering on the edge of an apocalypse. This possibility feels so close, in fact, that many of the jokes about it have already worn thin from overuse. When is the meteor coming? people say. Or, The season finale of America is really wild. The one I keep telling is about moving to California. I came here, I said, because when the Big One hits, I want to fall into the sea right away. I have no interest in being around for the Cormac McCarthy portion of the proceedings. I do not want to find myself sorting through caches of tin cans and testing them for botulism, I tell people.



WEATHER by Jenny Offill Knopf, 224 pp., $23.95

You can see how quickly this sort of joke spins into depression. The modern condition is to float above despair about climate change, political turmoil, and impending recessions because we have to, but also because the nature of our predicament—and here, by “our,” I mean those of us who live in and around the United States in the 2020s—is that we’re still waiting for the fatal blow. We live in the penumbra of the Big One, whatever it is, whatever it will be, and we are all like rabbits in a field, sniffing the air because there is the scent of lightning in the distance, but we can’t be sure how far away it truly is, or when it will hit us. We have to remain mobile, for now.

Jenny Offill’s aptly titled Weather is a dispatch from this realm of consciousness, vacillating between gallows and humor, almost always living in the space between both. But, though concerned with topical matters, it is not exactly what was once called a social novel. There’s neither much plot nor much character to speak of: A woman named Lizzie works as a librarian in Brooklyn, a job she holds although she does not have the proper credentials. Lizzie’s brother is depressed, but her marriage is solid, and her private, concrete troubles are few. She takes a gig with an old mentor, Sylvia, who runs a podcast for an audience obsessed with potential Armageddons. She answers Sylvia’s mail, which is filled with questions like, “How is the goodness of God manifested even in the clothing of birds and beasts?” or, “Do angels need sleep?”

That’s about all there is to say about the premise and plot—like most high-literary fiction of the 2010s, this novel is propelled by voice, not machinery. The narrator’s mood is, in a pleasing way, internally contradictory. She is full of anxiety, but she arrives at such a beautifully laconic mode of expression that the effect is lulling rather than unsettling. “Maybe I can stop having that dream now,” she’ll muse. “The one where my brother shows up to my apartment and says, Lizzie, can I die here?” There is an elegance even in her more depressing insights, like the following questions, offered early in the book, which I kept thinking about for days, going about my life: