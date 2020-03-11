Democrats Sleepwalk Into The Nomination of Joe Biden

Despite Biden’s clear success in convincing voters that he has the best shot of defeating Trump, there are already troubling indications that those in his own camp are worried this might not be the case. South Carolina representative Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement of Biden was likely crucial to his wide margin of victory in the Palmetto State’s primary and the ensuing media narrative of Biden’s resurgence, told NPR tonight that the Democratic National Committee should “step in” and cancel debates, since Biden appears to be the “prohibitive favorite.” He added that a longer primary makes it more likely that Biden “gets himself into trouble” before the general. James Carville, too, called for an early end to the primary. It is reasonable to conclude that senior Democrats are worried about Joe Biden’s increasingly baffling speech patterns—or, put more honestly, the fact that he sounds like he is in the midst of a worrisome decline in mental acuity.



In a debate last year, Joe Biden was asked a question about the legacy of slavery and ended up talking about record players and how he knows Nicolás Maduro. He was more recently made to walk back a claim that he was arrested in South Africa while visiting Nelson Mandela—a flap that didn’t receive much media attention at the time, in all likelihood because he looked far off the pace for the nomination during the controversy. We may be lucky if these end up in the top five strangest things he will say by November.



Biden has been limiting his media appearances and the length of his public rallies; Clyburn’s commentary suggests that a more extensive mothballing of the Democratic nominee may be in the offing.

Biden has been limiting his media appearances and the length of his public rallies; Clyburn’s commentary suggests that a more extensive mothballing of the Democratic nominee may be in the offing. A candidacy that is based on hiding the candidate as much as possible does not seem destined for success, even if his opponent is also a babbling geriatric—which won’t stop Trump’s campaign from endlessly highlighting Biden’s loose grasp of the concept of a sentence. Democrats emerged from their 2016 scrap with a decent claim that they’d been wronged by the media, which provided fulsome coverage of Trump’s traveling geek show that far exceeded the airtime that Hillary Clinton received. It’s perplexing that they might concede this battle in advance four years later. Trump’s ability to manifest enthusiasm cannot be matched with a camera aimed at an empty space. Furthermore, a stashed-away Biden will be unable to respond to the attacks that are surely coming his way.



And the prospect of a Joe Biden nomination conjures dizzying images of Trump’s blitzkrieg to come. There is, obviously, everything Hunter Biden did wrong, the appearance of a corruption that will only be magnified by all the inaccurate implications and suggestions that the Trump campaign will make out of his Ukranian dealings. There is also, incredibly, another avenue of Biden family corruption stories: His brother, James Biden, is also implicated in an investigation into fraud at Americore, a health care company. According to Politico, James Biden told potential investors that “his last name could open doors and that Joe Biden was excited about the public policy implications of their business models.” This is not to say that Trump would have put on the kid gloves against Bernie Sanders; merely that Biden’s pitch to voters, that he was the safe bet against Trump, had as much honest truth behind it as a commercial promising that a skin cream ‘helps’ to fight aging.

