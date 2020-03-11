The Gauzy Myth of the Sanders Campaign

Dressed in a dark suit and a muted tie, with his flyaway hair neatly combed, Bernie Sanders looked funereal as he belatedly read a statement to the media on Wednesday afternoon—17 hours after the polls closed in the Michigan primary.

The Vermont senator initially struck a rueful tone: “Last night, obviously was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view. We lost in the largest state up for grabs yesterday, the state of Michigan. We lost in Mississippi, Missouri, and Idaho.” But Sanders quickly began to accentuate the positive, “We are winning the generational debate. While Joe Biden continues to do very well with older Americans, especially those people over 65, our campaign continues to win the vast majority of the votes of younger people.”

This is statistically true (in Michigan, Sanders handily won voters younger than 45), but he sounded a bit like a general who has lost the battle and the war bragging about the athleticism of his cavalry. Though he vowed to fight on and expose Biden’s timidity on the issues, he no longer has a plausible route to victory at the Milwaukee convention.

In Michigan, where he pulled off a poll-defying upset four years ago, roaring back from a 20-point deficit in the surveys to edge Hillary Clinton, the Vermont socialist failed to carry a single county—not even Washtenaw, the home of both the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University. When I ran in the Democratic primary for Congress as a 25-year-old University of Michigan grad student in the 1970s, I swept Washtenaw County, with its more than 50,000 college students, plus faculty, administrators, and support staff. If Sanders couldn’t muster more than 45 percent of the vote in the primary there, it should be time to put on the record player Bob Dylan singing, “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue.”