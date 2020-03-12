The Coronavirus Commission in Trump’s Future

The White House isn’t alone in botching the response, however. Missteps by federal agencies have prevented full-scale testing efforts across the country, even as South Korea, Japan, and numerous European countries successfully screen tens of thousands of people for the virus each day. Public health officials stateside have warned that the crisis is nowhere near over. “I can say we will see more cases, and things will get worse than they are right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading federal infectious disease expert, told lawmakers on Wednesday.

You don’t have to be an epidemiologist or public health expert to realize that something has gone seriously wrong. It may be too optimistic to hope for a full-scale accounting of what happened while the worst still lies ahead, but it is absolutely essential to get one as soon as possible. Congress should begin work on legislation to establish a national public inquiry, akin to the 9/11 Commission, to help Americans learn what went wrong—and what needs to be done to prevent it from happening again.

What we know so far points toward a staggering systemic breakdown.

The first question is obvious: How did the U.S. fall so dramatically behind other countries in its capacity to ramp up and roll out the means to conduct the necessary testing to confirm active cases? What we know so far points toward a staggering systemic breakdown. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that infectious disease experts in Seattle struggled for weeks to obtain federal permission to test samples they had obtained for an influenza study for possible coronavirus. Only after they defied federal officials did they discover that the virus had been circulating throughout the state of Washington for weeks. According to the Times, when they alerted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration of their findings, they were still told to stop testing immediately.