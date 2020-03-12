The Coronavirus Commission in Trump’s Future

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak had become a pandemic, urging governments to take further steps to stem the now-worldwide spread of the virus. “WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” director-general Tedros Adhanom said.



Adhanom did not specify which countries had shown an “alarming level of inaction,” but one choice was obvious: the United States of America. Since its emergence in January, President Donald Trump has treated the outbreak as a public-relations crisis first and a public-health crisis second. “It will go away,” he blithely told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. “Just stay calm. It will go away.” Pandemic response strategies typically assume that Americans will be able to trust their national leaders for honest and forthright information. Simply put, with the Trump administration in charge, they can’t.

The White House isn’t alone in botching the response, however. Missteps by federal agencies have prevented full-scale testing efforts across the country, even as South Korea, Japan, and numerous European countries successfully screen tens of thousands of people for the virus each day. Public-health officials stateside have warned that the crisis is nowhere near over. “I can say we will see more cases, and things will get worse than they are right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading federal infectious-disease expert, told lawmakers on Wednesday.

You don’t have to be an epidemiologist or public-health expert to realize that something has gone seriously wrong. It may be too optimistic to hope for a full-scale accounting of what happened while the worst still lies ahead, but it is absolutely essential to get one as soon as possible. Congress should begin work on legislation to establish a national public inquiry, akin to the 9/11 Commission, to help Americans learn what went wrong—and what needs to be done to prevent it from happening again.