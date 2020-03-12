Biden’s Alienating Optimism About the “Future”

Sanders’s way of talking about the future is not something we are used to in American politics. It’s an example of a style often criticized as too angry, too strident, too pessimistic. Sanders’s optimism, after all, is always provisional: A bright future is possible, but it’s never guaranteed. More than that, a better tomorrow is an uncertain obligation we have to others, not an entitlement we can claim as a birthright. And it’s impossible without a break with the past.

Biden’s campaign, on the other hand, promises a return to the recent past of October 2016. Like most conventional politicians, Biden appears to assume that the future must be good. You don’t “invest in the future” expecting to lose your shirt, after all: You invest in it confident that the returns will be bountiful and that each “morning in America,” to quote a famous Ronald Reagan slogan, will be brighter than the last.

American political rhetoric has, for generations, been built on some version of this untroubled future: one that is always bright, that is inexhaustible, that belongs to and is guaranteed to Americans. “The expansive future is our arena, and for our history,” said John O’Sullivan, coiner of “Manifest Destiny,” almost two centuries ago, in an essay called “The Great Nation of Futurity.” Younger people seem able to hear, perhaps more acutely than previous generations, the lies in such lines: No future is always bright—not for everyone. What brightness past American futures possessed was always illuminated by the burning Native villages of westward expansion; that confidence in our “progress” denied the slave labor that powered it. Far from being “inexhaustible,” America’s “expansive future” has frequently come at a terrible price in spent bodies, hearts, and land.

Who believes in the future, and which future do they believe in? Some Biden voters, voting as never-Trumpers (itself a moldering 2016 type), claim to see the future of the next four years as the priority. A return to the “normal” pace of the years before Trump has been Biden’s biggest pitch. But as The New Republic’s Kate Aronoff has pointed out, “there’s no normal to return to where the climate is concerned.” There is no resurrectable past. There is only a rapidly approaching future, which many of us have come to anticipate with a sense of dread. Many of those who voted, willingly or not, for Biden’s climate plan—which calls for carbon neutrality by 2050, decades too late—will never have to live with its consequences. Nor, of course, will Biden himself.