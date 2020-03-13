The President Who Wasn’t There

All I can think about are my hands: the surfaces they’ve touched, the door knobs they’ve turned, the itches they’ve scratched (always, invariably, on the face). I think about the last time my hands were scrubbed clean with soap and water; I think about my phone, too, which is basically an extension of my hand, a greasy repository for the world’s grubbiness. I feel that I am no exception in this regard, that this is just the way it is now.

So it was with morbid awe that I watched President Trump hold a press conference on Friday about the coronavirus in which neither he nor Vice President Pence nor a cabal of chief executive officers from a select group of companies seemed at all conscious of what their hands were doing. They touched the same microphone. They gripped the same lectern. They shook the hands of other people. It seemed like footage from ancient history, when our hands were innocent things, not the very vessels of death and disease.

a minute's worth of footage of trump and health-care execs fondling the same mic and touching each other. reassuring presser, overall! pic.twitter.com/T3Zjw0IXqB — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) March 13, 2020

It seemed that none of these people had internalized the fact of the coronavirus, which experts say has the potential to spread exponentially, and in a few short weeks has come to dominate our lives to the exclusion of almost everything else. If any of these people had set foot in the country’s largest city this past week, they would have experienced intimations of the end times depicted in movies: empty subway cars, empty shelves at the grocery store, the eerie calm that precedes the storm. The politicians and businessmen at the press conference were all strangely absent from this reality, even though the whole point was to show the country how present and engaged they were with the problem; how devoted they were to solving it. This absence has turned out to be the theme of Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis: He just isn’t there.

The ostensible occasion for the press conference was the declaration of a national emergency—“two very big words” in Trump’s bright-lights formulation—which opens sluices of federal aid to help combat the coronavirus’s spread. Yet nothing in Trump’s demeanor suggested any appreciation for the gravity of the situation. He slurred the words he read grudgingly off the page. He livened up a little when (inaccurately) disparaging the (far superior) responses of other countries. For the most part, he muddled through his role as crisis manager-in-chief with all the interest of a child forced to participate in the school play.