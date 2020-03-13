The President Who Wasn’t There

a minute's worth of footage of trump and health-care execs fondling the same mic and touching each other. reassuring presser, overall! pic.twitter.com/T3Zjw0IXqB — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) March 13, 2020

It seemed that none of these people had internalized the fact of the coronavirus, which experts say has the potential to spread exponentially and which, in a few short weeks, has come to dominate our lives to the exclusion of almost everything else. If any of these people had set foot in the country’s largest city this past week, they would have experienced intimations of the end times depicted in movies: empty subway cars, empty shelves at the grocery store, the eerie calm that precedes the storm. The politicians and businessmen at the press conference were all strangely absent from this reality, even though the whole point was to show the country how present and engaged they were with the problem; how devoted they were to solving it. This absence has turned out to be the theme of Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis: He just isn’t there.

The ostensible occasion for the press conference was the declaration of a national emergency—“two very big words” in Trump’s bright-lights formulation—which opens sluices of federal aid to help combat the coronavirus’s spread. Yet nothing in Trump’s demeanor suggested any appreciation of the gravity of the situation. He slurred the words he read grudgingly off the page. He livened up a little when (inaccurately) disparaging the (far superior) responses of other countries. For the most part, he muddled through his role as crisis manager in chief with all the interest of a child forced to participate in the school play.

He trotted out chief executives from Walmart, Target, and Walgreens, who all promised to make their facilities available for coronavirus tests that, as yet, exist only in desperately inadequate numbers. To address a testing shortage, a flowchart on posterboard was unveiled to announce a Google-sponsored website to help people figure out whether they really need a test. [Update: Google says it is not hosting such a site.] Trump rounded out this dream-team coronavirus-fighting effort with the declaration that the government would buy a lot of crude oil to keep prices from crashing. As my colleague Kate Aronoff put it, the White House had produced a “Rube Goldberg machine of a public-private partnership to handle testing in a pandemic,” while handing out a subsidy to the oil and gas industry. Naturally, stocks of fossil fuel companies spiked.