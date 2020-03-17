The Perpetual Weakness of Middle East Despots

Something is stirring again in the house of Saud. In the past two weeks, as the global health crisis intensified, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), further roiled international relations by arresting four royal relatives and engaging in a risky “global game of chicken” with Russia over oil supplies that has collapsed crude prices and shaken an already fragile world economy.

Saudiologists have scrambled to parse the headstrong crown prince’s latest moves. Some see it as further chapters in his consolidation of power, months after his father King Salman’s 84th birthday. But, in fact, what we are seeing is more evidence of the fading resilience of autocratic regimes in the Middle East—a resilience that many Western policymakers have unwisely wagered upon.

Less than a decade ago, as popular uprisings swept the Middle East, Western leaders cautiously heralded the advance of the region’s democrats; as the uprisings faltered, it did not take long for developed powers to renew their embrace of the region’s autocrats. President Trump’s enthusiasm for dictators in the Middle East is only the most recent—and the most egregious—example. It was his predecessor, Barack Obama, who gave MBS a pass to burnish his martial credentials by waging war in Yemen.

Trump has crowed about how his close relationship with Saudi Arabia has secured new sales of U.S. weapons to the kingdom. But France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have also been enthusiastic, if less boastful, arms vendors to a range of dictators across the Middle East since the Arab Spring.