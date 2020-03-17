The Perpetual Weakness of Middle East Despots

Less than a decade ago, as popular uprisings swept the Middle East, Western leaders cautiously heralded the advance of the region’s democrats; as the uprisings faltered, it did not take long for developed powers to renew their embrace of the region’s autocrats. President Trump’s enthusiasm for dictators in the Middle East is only the most recent—and the most egregious—example. It was his predecessor, Barack Obama, who gave MBS a pass to burnish his martial credentials by waging war in Yemen.

Trump has crowed about how his close relationship with Saudi Arabia has secured new sales of U.S. weapons to the kingdom. But France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have also been enthusiastic, if less boastful, arms vendors to a range of dictators across the Middle East since the Arab Spring.

The European Union has continued to proclaim its support for human rights and democracy in the region. But in 2019, it held the first E.U.-Arab League Summit in Egypt, a country descending into an even deeper authoritarian thrall than existed under deposed dictator Hosni Mubarak. The title of the summit’s declaration was “Investing in Stability.”