The Risky Race for a Quick Coronavirus Vaccine

Kahn worries about people signing up to be in the trial because they think the vaccine could give them immunity before it becomes available to everyone else. In reality, this kind of early trial is just to make sure that the vaccine is not toxic and does indeed provoke some kind of immune response in people. Participants are very unlikely to be fully immunized to the virus over the course of their participation.

Vaccines have different ways of, essentially, tricking the human body into thinking it is facing the real form of a certain disease and getting it to develop immunity without facing the full-blown disease itself. Oftentimes, a weak or dead form of the virus or bacteria is used. This vaccine doesn’t do that. Instead, it relies upon a snippet of genetic code called messenger RNA, or mRNA, which essentially teaches cells how to respond to viruses like SARS-CoV-2 (the name for the virus that causes the disease Covid-19).

The coronavirus looks a little like the sun, with tiny rays extending out. Once the virus is in your body—say, it’s gotten inside your nose—it uses these “rays,” which are actually proteins, as hooks to attach to your cells’ receptors and get comfortable in your body. Moderna’s vaccine is actually a bundle of instructions that would teach cells how to create proteins similar to the virus’s “rays,” in order for your body to learn how to defend against the actual viruses. It’s kind of like a fire drill. This study will test the safety of the vaccine in humans, and it will also see whether the vaccine seems to work. Will the immune system figure out what the instructions are telling it to do, and will it be able to create enough immunity to the virus?