A Case for Unity

At times during CNN’s Democratic debate on Sunday night, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders seemed like feuding former vaudeville stars arguing over which of them muffed his lines in Buffalo 43 years ago. It was Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boys brought to a debate stage.

In the midst of the worst pandemic in a century, does anyone care that Biden voted for the Balanced Budget Amendment to the Constitution, which would, in theory, have led to cuts to Social Security? Or that Sanders voted against the Brady bill five times—a record that was in line with his rural Vermont House district in the 1990s but out of step with the national sentiments of the Democratic Party even then?

As Sanders lobbed practiced lines like “You were not a fan of Bowles-Simpson?” and Biden feigned righteous indignation when Sanders attacked him for accepting donations from billionaires, the two candidates, both aging war horses, sounded equally off-key.

Today, the Democratic race is effectively over, although the Bernie Brigades refuse to admit it. Biden’s current delegate lead (860 to 706) may appear modest, but Democratic Party rules, which Sanders saw as a formula for victory just a few weeks ago, make it very hard for a trailing candidate to catch up. Polls and portents also suggest that the former vice president will pad his lead after Tuesday’s primaries in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Arizona.