A Case for Unity

Suddenly, the case against Donald Trump isn’t built around his trashing of democratic norms, his truckling to Vladimir Putin, or his treachery in shaking down Ukraine. With the world in lockdown and the stock market looking into the abyss, there is a far more urgent reason to defeat Trump in November: the health and, yes, the lives of millions of Americans who are in danger because of his ego-mad incompetence.



Yes, Joe Biden is a flawed candidate with a history of compromise and accommodation. But he is working to atone for some of his policy mistakes.

For all the glib talk about how Americans live in news silos, the stark differences in the ways that Democrats and Republicans are responding to the crisis remain stunning. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll released over the weekend found that while 79 percent of Democrats believe that the pandemic will grow worse, only 40 percent of Republicans do. In similar fashion, 56 percent of Democrats expect their lives to change in a major way. A paltry 26 percent of Republicans agree with this assessment.

It is hard to imagine a more dangerous response to public health than Trump’s cavalier comments on Sunday: “Relax. We’re doing great. This all will pass.” It’s like FDR saying after Pearl Harbor, “Relax. We’re doing great. We needed to rebuild the Pacific Fleet anyway.”