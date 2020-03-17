A Moderate Proposal: Nationalize the Fossil Fuel Industry

Sold on the promise that improving efficiency would eventually yield big profits, investors on Wall Street gave shale drillers improbable quantities of cash for nearly a decade after the last recession, loading companies up with the debt made possible by federal policy responses to it. Those expected profits never materialized, and the sector has seen a rash of bankruptcies in the last several years. By last summer, it had effectively lost access to the cheap credit that enabled the boom. “There is no business case to be made for fracking,” Hipple told me. “If you had a child with a lemonade stand that every day spent more money on lemons and sugar than they got selling lemonade, eventually you would say there’s no business case for that lemonade stand.”

Drunk on cheap credit, and with no one telling them not to, shale oil and gas companies have drilled themselves into oblivion, producing as much as possible regardless of actual revenue coming in. The efficiency improvements that were supposed to herald in an era of fat profits only seem to have made matters worse. Speaking to an industry conference last summer, EQT Corp. CEO Steve Schlotterbeck—head of the company’s largest natural gas producer by volume—warned that the “technological advances developed by the industry have been the cause of its slow suicide. There will be a reckoning and the only question is whether it happens in a controlled manner or whether it comes as an unexpected shock to the system.” That’s a question policymakers will now have to confront head on, hemmed in several harsh realities: hundreds of billions of dollars worth of debts coming due, geopolitical tensions outside their control, a likely flood of new bankruptcies, and limits on the amount of fossil fuels that can be safely burned to avert climate catastrophe.

Nationalization might be the best way out. Trump’s uncritical support for the fracking industry will probably do about as much good as his pledge to end the so-called War On Coal, which has continued its downward spiral since he took office. The Democracy Collaborative’s Carla Skandier, on the other hand, has suggested a “51 Percent Solution for the Climate Crisis,” in which the government takes a majority stake in privately-owned fossil fuel firms, winding down production along a science-based timeline and giving workers a dignified off-ramp into other well-paid work, all the while muting the industry’s enormous influence over our political system. “Only democratic government can ensure the planned wind-down of fossil fuel production in accordance with climate safety goals,” she writes. “With room for private profit cut out of fossil fuel extraction and production, the powerful entrenched opposition of the energy sector would crumble.”

For the 1.6 million workers currently in the oil and gas sector, government leadership of the industry might be the only way they avoid crashing out of the carbon economy and facing mass unemployment during the (likely) recession. Otherwise, what has happened with coal bankruptcies, where executives take whatever money is left and run, could play out with fracking. The economic shocks could spread to other industries, starving local and state tax bases of sorely needed revenue. “As this bust unfolds, we’re going to see layoffs quite possible reaching into the hundreds of thousands,” said New College of Florida economist Mark Paul. “Policymakers don’t have plans in place to protect those workers.” Now working on a paper with Skandier on the prospects for nationalizing fossil fuel companies, Paul argues that instead of a bailout for oil and gas magnates, “What we should be talking about is a bailout for fossil fuel workers who have put their lives on the line to make sure we can charge our cell phones and laptops.” By taking fossil fuel companies under public ownership while they’re cheap to buy, the U.S. could ensure the country’s energy demands are met responsibly as it transitions to a net-zero emissions economy, without the need to appease those companies’ shareholders. Instead of giving up the decision-making power such a big share purchase would ordinarily entitle them to, as in a bailout, policymakers would use their new equity stake to begin a managed decline of fossil fuels and guarantee workers full pensions and wage parity. As The Atlantic’s Annie Lowrey pointed out on Twitter yesterday, the government could snap up the country’s four biggest oil producers for just over $300 billion.