Why You Should Watch Movies About Pandemics, During Pandemics

There are a few reasons you might not want to watch a movie about an infectious disease right now. The most obvious is instinctive: Why walk into a fictional, trivializing version of one’s own distress? Besides, the news channels are giving movies a run for their money these days. On Thursday, for example, the head of pulmonology at a hospital in Bergamo, Italy, told the New York Times that his colleagues are being forced to “draw a line on the ground to divide the clean part of the hospital from the dirty one.” The line between good and bad, creeping down an Italian hospital hallway: It’s just too simple and evocative to be true. And yet there it is in the newspaper.



The coronavirus disaster is messing with the boundary between fantasy and reality, leaving us feeling somewhat fictional ourselves, adrift in the enormity of the crisis and the volume of surreal information before us. What pandemic cinema offers is not an escape, exactly, but a refreshingly variety of ways to frame or process that information.

What these movies have that real life lacks is pacing. Steven Soderbergh’s snappy Contagion, from 2011, opens with a title card reading “DAY 2,” leaving us wondering for the rest of the movie about the day we missed, while frantic pressure accompanies the spread of the MEV1 virus. Gwyneth Paltrow dies foaming at the mouth, and drums beat along to the action. Meanwhile, scientists hunt for the origin of the disease, tracing it back through time to look for an antidote.

In real life, living through a disaster means long periods of uncertainty and boredom, which is difficult to reflect in a movie meant to entertain. This note of falseness also affects traditionally paced thrillers like Outbreak (1995), about the spread of an Ebola-like virus, and the 2013 South Korean movie Flu, about an illness that breaks out in the city of Bungdam, near Seoul. Both of these movies also feature strong elements of romantic comedy, as pairs of lead actors (Dustin Hoffman and Rene Russo; Jang Hyuk and Soo Ae) race to save one another against an almost incidental backdrop of deadly disease.