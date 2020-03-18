Why You Should Watch Movies About Pandemics, During Pandemics

What these movies have that real life lacks is pacing. Steven Soderbergh’s snappy Contagion, from 2011, opens with a title card reading “DAY 2,” leaving us wondering for the rest of the movie about the day we missed, while frantic pressure accompanies the spread of the MEV1 virus. Gwyneth Paltrow dies foaming at the mouth, and drums beat along to the action. Meanwhile, scientists hunt for the origin of the disease, tracing it back through time to look for an antidote.

Jennifer Ehle in Contagion (Claudette Barius, © 2011 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

In real life, living through a disaster means long periods of uncertainty and boredom, which is difficult to reflect in a movie meant to entertain. This note of falseness also affects traditionally paced thrillers like Outbreak (1995), about the spread of an Ebola-like virus, and the 2013 South Korean movie Flu, about an illness that breaks out in the city of Bungdam, near Seoul. Both of these movies also feature strong elements of romantic comedy, as pairs of lead actors (Dustin Hoffman and Rene Russo, Jang Hyuk and Soo Ae) race to save one another against an almost incidental backdrop of deadly disease.

All three are entertaining, because the pandemic is a good device for showcasing ordinary people sacrificing themselves, and hanging the earth’s future in the balance. A virus, though invisible, is also a way to illuminate the systems, real or imagined, that invisibly govern our lives. Contagion contains some really fascinating information on the spread of viruses that everybody knows now anyway. Outbreak shows the U.S. military outright bombing a village in Zaire in order to contain an illness. In Flu, the president of South Korea gets temporarily overthrown by an evil official from the World Health Organization—a plot point with resonance for a country with fraught relations with global organizations like the International Monetary Fund.