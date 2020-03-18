Facing Deportation in a Pandemic

That meant that individual or merits hearings, which are the trial phase of immigration court proceedings, and all hearings for people in immigration detention, would move forward in almost all courts, forcing immigrants and their attorneys to decide which posed a greater risk: an aggressive and highly contagious virus or the possibility of removal to different dangers elsewhere, with very little chance of return. Late Tuesday night, EOIR announced via tweet that all hearings for people not currently in detention would be postponed, and several courts, including two in New York City, would close fully, at least until April 10. But the Varick Street court is still open, and detained hearings are continuing there and at other courts across the country.

The closings came after the union for immigration judges, the union for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorneys, and the nation’s largest immigration attorneys’ group—in an unprecedented step—put out a joint call for EOIR to shutter the immigration courts completely for a period of between two and four weeks. “The DOJ is failing to meet its obligations to ensure a safe and healthy environment within our immigration courts,” they wrote. “No doubt, closing the courts is a difficult decision that will impose significant hardship for those in the migrant protection protocols and detained respondents. But these are extraordinary times.”

On a Tuesday afternoon press call involving the three groups, Ashley Tabbador, an immigration judge speaking in her capacity as president of the National Association of Immigration Judges, told The New Republic that judges across the country who had exercised their discretion on a case-by-case basis to grant motions for telephone conferences or issue requests for cases to be put on the next available court docket had been allowed to do so. But judges who “tried to issue standing orders have been told that they can’t do that, that that needs to go through headquarters,” she said. “We have received very little guidance regarding coronavirus … unfortunately, it’s just been each judge up to him or herself to try to deal with this mass pandemic.”