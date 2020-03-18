Facing Deportation in a Pandemic

On Friday afternoon in New York City, the day after Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, attorneys huddled with their clients in the hallway outside immigration court, standing close enough to whisper about sensitive case details out of earshot.

As health officials at every level of government pleaded with the public to practice “social distancing” and avoid contact with other people, especially indoors, immigration courts around the country kept running as usual, requiring immigrants to appear in person or risk deportation. By Monday, state and federal courts around the country, including the Supreme Court, had closed their doors or postponed arguments, but the Executive Office of Immigration Review, or EOIR—the office within the Justice Department that runs the nation’s immigration courts—had committed only to postponing “master calendar” hearings, which are the initial phase of deportation proceedings, for people who weren’t in detention.

That meant that individual or merits hearings, which are the trial phase of immigration court proceedings, and all hearings for people in immigration detention, would move forward in almost all courts, forcing immigrants and their attorneys to decide which posed a greater risk: an aggressive and highly contagious virus or the possibility of removal to different dangers elsewhere, with very little chance of return. Late Tuesday night, EOIR announced via tweet that all hearings for people not currently in detention would be postponed, and several courts, including two in New York City, would close fully, at least until April 10. But the Varick Street court is still open, and detained hearings are continuing there and at other courts across the country.

The closings came after the union for immigration judges, the union for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorneys, and the nation’s largest immigration attorneys’ group—in an unprecedented step—put out a joint call for EOIR to shutter the immigration courts completely for a period of between two and four weeks. “The DOJ is failing to meet its obligations to ensure a safe and healthy environment within our immigration courts,” they wrote. “No doubt, closing the courts is a difficult decision that will impose significant hardship for those in the migrant protection protocols and detained respondents. But these are extraordinary times.”