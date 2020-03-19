After Bernie

It is never really enough to be right. One of the standout moments of Sunday’s primary debate came when Bernie Sanders compared his record on some of the most consequential votes of the last 30 years in American politics to Joe Biden’s. “I voted against the Defense of Marriage Act,” he said. “You voted for it. I voted against the bankruptcy bill. You voted for it. I voted against the war in Iraq, which was also a tough vote. You voted for it. I voted against disastrous trade agreements like NAFTA and PNTR with China, which cost this country over four million good-paying jobs. You voted for it. I voted against the Hyde amendment, which denies low-income women the right to get an abortion. You have consistently voted for it.”

It was an exchange that illustrated the ideological consistency and moral clarity that, aided by an extraordinary campaign organization, many on the left earnestly hoped would send Sanders to the White House. But it was not enough. Bernie Sanders, barring an extraordinary turn of events, will not be the Democratic nominee, and his defeat should be a sobering one. Even as the right marches steadily towards fascism and our institutions slide towards collapse, even as the guiding norms that have long governed contemporary politics and policymaking have dissolved into irrelevance, even as it has become obvious to more Democrats than ever that there’s no way forward or out but left, many others, and many of those suffering the most, with the most to gain from a radical change in our country’s trajectory, have sized up a true alternative to the status quo, a once-in-a-generation figure genuinely railing against the system, and said no.

As much as it might have been supposed that conditions favored Sanders, his coming up short is also a consequence of our particular moment. Rank-and-file Democrats rightly perceive the Trump presidency as an emergency, but see an answer to the challenge his administration poses not in calls for political revolution and their latent promises of further instability but in the comforting embrace of the last Democratic vice president, a man who promises to continue the legacy of the most popular figure in the party. Given this, Sanders was fated to struggle in a true two-man race, and the swiftness with which Democratic leaders and the press managed to bring that race about left the campaign little time to react.

Even so, if Sanders had been ready and able to change course, what course would he have changed to? By the time Super Tuesday came around, it was clear to most that his promise to engage young and disaffected voters at unprecedented levels was genuinely the only path to victory the campaign had seriously contemplated and invested in at the expense of a real plan to win over traditional Democratic constituencies. This is one of the ideas that have long made electoral politics a graveyard for the American left: the hope of a post-political, revolutionary campaign built on the backs of the voters most sympathetic to their cause and least likely to vote.