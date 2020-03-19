After Bernie

As much as it might have been supposed that conditions favored Sanders, his coming up short is also a consequence of our particular moment. Rank-and-file Democrats rightly perceive the Trump presidency as an emergency, but see an answer to the challenge his administration poses not in calls for political revolution and their latent promises of further instability but in the comforting embrace of the last Democratic vice president, a man who promises to continue the legacy of the most popular figure in the party. Given this, Sanders was fated to struggle in a true two-man race, and the swiftness with which Democratic leaders and the press managed to bring that race about left the campaign little time to react.

Even so, if Sanders had been ready and able to change course, what course would he have changed to? By the time Super Tuesday came around, it was clear to most that his promise to engage young and disaffected voters at unprecedented levels was genuinely the only path to victory the campaign had seriously contemplated and invested in at the expense of a real plan to win over traditional Democratic constituencies. This is one of the ideas that have long made electoral politics a graveyard for the American left: the hope of a post-political, revolutionary campaign built on the backs of the voters most sympathetic to its cause and least likely to vote.

Bernie has come as far as he has because the Democratic center is well and truly out of ideas.

Sanders has ridden that strategy even further than he likely expected when he launched his first campaign in 2015, having managed, in the space of half a decade, to pull the Democratic Party in a more progressive direction on health care, the minimum wage, free college, and climate change without succeeding in either of his presidential campaigns. He’s come as far as he has because the Democratic center is well and truly out of ideas. Even now, as figures on the right are opportunistically jettisoning laissez-faire nostrums to own the coronavirus crisis, party leaders are struggling to move beyond a preoccupation with debt, deficits, and deservedness that has constrained liberals for generations now. All the life that remains in the Democratic mainstream—the proposals and new principles hastily adopted and adapted to fill out the candidacies of the also-rans that crowded the presidential field—has come from people and movements, including the Sanders campaign, the establishment is determined to keep on the sidelines.