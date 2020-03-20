Putin Is Perfecting His Authoritarian Model

Consequently, Putin is taking no chances on the appearances of his latest ploy to extend his rule over Russia. In a speech to the nation’s Duma last week, he took pains to sound reluctant in backing a constitutional amendment to reset his term limits, introduced in the legislature by former cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova—the first woman to journey into space, a hero of the Soviet Union, and now a loyal member of Putin’s party.

“The very existence of an opportunity for the current president [to be reelected], given his major gravitas, would be a stabilizing factor for our society,” Tereshkova, the former high-ranking Communist official, said. (“The first woman who boldly went into space darkness and cold, and then brought the whole country there,” one Russian quipped about Tereshkova on Twitter.) In his speech, Putin echoed the ex-cosmonaut’s reasoning: If more of him was what the nation needed, then so be it. “The president is the guarantor of security of our state, its internal stability and evolutionary development,” he said. “We’ve had enough revolutions.” Parliament passed the legislation hours later; three days after that, Russia’s highest court decreed the amendment constitutional.

Now the path is all but clear for the 67-year-old former KGB officer to rule until 2036, when he will be 83. That would give him a tenure of 36 years, one more than Josef Stalin’s. In a subsequent tweet, opposition leader Alexei Navalny captured the paradoxical façade of electoral democracy behind which Putin now chooses to cloak his rule-for-life: “Putin has been in power for 20 years, and yet he is going to run for the first time.”