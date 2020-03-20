Putin Is Perfecting His Authoritarian Model

Façades are everything in Russia. Vladimir Putin learned that the hard way in 2011, when he let his own façade slip at a party convention and publicly admitted to an end run around the country’s constitutional term limit on presidents. His hand-picked successor, Dmitri Medvedev, announced that he would step aside to allow Putin to run again for his old office; Putin then capped this with an arrogant announcement that he and Medvedev had settled “several years ago” on arrangements for the former intelligence officer to return to the Kremlin after his loyal caretaker’s single term.



Although Putin’s move surprised few Russians, his open admission that it had been engineered was an insult to even the most apolitical citizens. The mass protests that followed prompted a shaken Kremlin to respond with a new wave of repression that continues to this day.

Consequently, Putin is taking no chances on the appearances of his latest ploy to extend his rule over Russia. In a speech to the nation’s Duma last week, he took pains to sound reluctant in backing a constitutional amendment to reset his term limits, introduced in the legislature by former cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova—the first woman to journey into space, a hero of the Soviet Union, and now a loyal member of Putin’s party.

“The very existence of an opportunity for the current president [to be reelected], given his major gravitas, would be a stabilizing factor for our society,” Tereshkova, the former high-ranking Communist official, said. (“The first woman who boldly went into space darkness and cold, and then brought the whole country there,” one Russian quipped about Tereshkova on Twitter.) In his speech, Putin echoed the ex-cosmonaut’s reasoning: If more of him was what the nation needed, then so be it. “The president is the guarantor of security of our state, its internal stability and evolutionary development,” he said. “We’ve had enough revolutions.” Parliament passed the legislation hours later; three days after that, Russia’s highest court decreed the amendment constitutional.